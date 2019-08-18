Lenny Kravitz’s Daughter, Zoe, Goes Topless In Rare, Sexy New Instagram Pic

Zoe Kravitz isn’t known for posting overly sexual photos on Instagram. Even so, she was spotted on a photographer’s feed earlier today and she was topless for the shot.

The black-and-white photo showed Zoe posing against a completely white backdrop. She placed her left hand over her chest while censoring her right side with her arms.

Kravitz also played with her lips with her right hand, while tilting her head slightly to her right. Her hair was worn down in loose waves, as she gave a coy look. Her makeup appeared to be basic yet chic and included dark lipstick.

The photo’s been posted for eight hours and has racked up more than 7,100 likes so far.

Zoe is well known for being Lenny Kravitz’s daughter. And a couple of weeks ago, she shared a couple of photos where she posed with her dad. It was a huge hit among her fans, as it racked up more than 719,000 likes.

The dad and daughter were seen smiling for the camera with their lips closed. Zoe wore a nude-toned shirt with white lace accents, while Lenny wore a light denim shirt and an elaborate necklace.

In addition, a second photo from the set showed Zoe giving her dad a kiss on his cheek, as she continued to look at the camera, wearing dark aviator sunglasses.

Fans left plenty of comments, but one of the most well-liked comments came from Lenny himself.

“Aw shucks,” he said, as fans liked his message over 1,930 times.

Plenty of followers shared their happy reaction to seeing the pictures.

“Must be allergies or something my eyes are watery. Smiles,” said a fan.

“This is honestly the most beautiful set of pictures ive ever seen,” declared another fan.

“I thought this was a throwback of your parents you are your mother’s twin,” noted an Instagram fan, whose comment was echoed by many others.

Other followers raved about Lenny.

“Those are some GENES right there,” said a follower.

“You’ve got the coolest dad ever! I used to have such a crush on him when I was young,” admitted another follower.

“The f*ckin man…Period!!! the reason why im the musician i am today,” said a fan.

However, things arguably got a little awkward when a fan left a comment, seemingly unaware of the man’s identity in the photos.

“Your boyfriend is hot!” they said.

Predictably, there were plenty of fans that were there to help correct the mistake.

“Lol that’s her Dad,” said a follower.