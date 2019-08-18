Eataly Buys Out Chef Mario Batali Amid Sexual Misconduct Scandal

Another business interest has cut ties with Mario Batali after he was charged with sexual misconduct in Boston earlier this summer.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the high-end Italian marketplace, Eataly, has bought Batali out of his minority interest in the company. At one time, the television chef promoted the shop heavily, but the two entities had started to part ways before the buyout.

Chris Giglio, a spokesman for Eataly USA, reported that the company has purchased Batali’s minority interest, formally ending the relationship. Batali has had no direct involvement with Eataly since December 2017, soon after accusations of sexual assault and misconduct surfaced.

Batali has pleaded not guilty to a charge that he “forcibly kissed and groped a woman” at a Boston restaurant in 2017. The Batali case has a hearing scheduled for August 30, but the defendant is not required to attend.

However, the former Food Network chef did appear at the hearing in May where he was charged with assaulting a woman at a restaurant near his own in Boston, according to The Inquisitr. Batali, who was previously known as the television chef who often wore shorts and neon orange Crocs, came dressed more conservatively to court, wearing Yeezy’s (Yeezy 350 V2 in a steeple gray/beluga/solar red colorway, which sell for $220) and a sports jacket, button-down collared shirt and his ponytail, sans his frequently worn baseball cap.

Batali’s lawyer released a statement after his client was charged in Boston, saying that “The charges, brought by the same individual without any new basis, are without merit. He intends to fight the allegations vigorously and we expect the outcome to fully vindicate Mr. Batali.”

The complainant in the Boston case also had lawyers in the court representing her, and they released a statement saying that their client stands by her accusations against the chef.

“Without asking her permission or giving her any warning, and without having received any indication that she had any sexual interest in him whatsoever, which she did not, Batali sexually assaulted her.”

Mario Batali has also been accused by women who worked for him in various restaurants, and also by patrons and waitstaff at a New York City bar.

In March, Batali fully divested from his interest in his partnership with the Bastianich family, shares The Inquisitr. The Batali & Bastianich Hospitality Group has been in a partnership for 20 years, but now, siblings Tanya Bastianich Manuali and Joe Bastianich have bought Batali out of his remaining shares in the partnership.