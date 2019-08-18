Bella Hadid Puckers Lips For Busty Selfie After The Weeknd Breakup

Bella Hadid shared a brand new selfie on Instagram earlier today, and it’s racking up the likes by the minute. Even though it has only been live for 50 minutes, the photo’s been liked more than 423,000 times so far.

The photo showed Bella laying her head on white pillows as she wore what looks like a black, lacy top or bra. It left her cleavage on full display, as she paired it with a black shirt with olive green lapels.

The model wore her hair down in loose waves and debuted a blond look, which caught many of her fans’ attention. While some wondered if it was a wig, it’s possible that Bella dyed her hair recently.

In addition, Hadid gave a sultry look as she puckered her lips while rocking very glossy lipstick. She also wore mascara and silver eyeshadow.

While the model didn’t wear a necklace, she accessorized with thin, silver hoop earrings.

Plenty of Bella’s fans stopped by to leave nice comments. This included her brother, Anwar Hadid.

“QUEEN B,” he said.

However, Anwar’s comment wasn’t well-received by all of their fans.

“Thats beyonce sir,” responded a follower.

“U really love ur sisters,” noted another follower.

Meanwhile, there were plenty of comments surrounding The Weeknd, which isn’t too surprising, considering the pair broke up about a week ago. According to Hollywood Life, the model was seen quickly exiting a club yesterday when The Weeknd showed up.

One comment received over 336 likes.

“Abel punching the air right now,” said a fan.

Another similar comment received 68 likes.

“The weeknd punching the air right now,” they said.

Others seemed to hint at the breakup.

“Where is The Weeknd,” asked a follower.

“Making an album/planning a tour somewhere,” said an Instagram user.

“Were in the weekend right now. HAHAAHAH. No I’m just kidding,” said another follower.

Others wanted to guess at Bella’s personal life and how she’s doing since the breakup.

“Ever since the weekend left, you ain’t been the same..,” said a fan.

“Here we see her very happy despite her breakup,” noted another fan.

Loading...

But not everyone was fixated on Bella’s ex-boyfriend.

“I’m living for the blonder hair,” gushed a follower.

“Yessss come for Gigi’s wig,” joked another follower.

“Literally the things i would do to look like this,” said a fan.

“Okay she’s so beautiful the heck,” said an Instagram user.

It’s apparent that Bella’s high-profile relationship with The Weeknd means that there’s still plenty of talk about her ex right now. However, it’s only been a week or so since the breakup, so hopefully, Bella can move on in the coming days and weeks.