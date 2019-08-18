Jeffrey Epstein Bought ‘Two Pairs Of Small Women’s Panties’ While In Florida Prison For Sex With Teen Girl

A new report reveals some unusual items in the thousands of dollars in purchases made by Jeffrey Epstein while serving his 2008 sentence on sex charges.

Revelations about the lenient treatment of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein by federal and state officials have not ceased with the convicted pedophile’s death last weekend, allegedly by suicide. A new report by the Miami Herald — the paper that broke the story of Epstein’s 2007 “non-prosecution” deal — reveals the “thousands of dollars of purchases” made by Epstein in Florida’s Palm Beach County Jail during his sentence there in 2008, purchases that contain some unusual items, especially for an offender convicted of sex with an underage girl.

Epstein pleaded guilty to just such a charge, and yet he was allowed to purchase “two pairs of small women’s panties, size 5,” in the jail facility’s store, according to information gathered from documents by Herald reporters Sarah Blaskey and Nicholas Nehemas. What Epstein intended to do with the women’s intimate garments remain unclear.

But as Blaskey and Nehemas point out, it also remains unclear why Epstein, an unmarried adult male with no children of his own, and who was accused of molesting girls as young as 14, was permitted too purchase “female undergarments so small that they wouldn’t fit an average-sized adult woman.”

If Epstein, for some reason was planning to wear the panties himself, they “were certainly too small” for him, the Herald report notes.

Donald Trump (l) stands with Alex Acosta (r), the U.S. Attorney who cut a ‘non-prosecution’ deal with Jeffrey Epstein. Mark Wilson / Getty Images

Epstein and Donald Trump maintained a nearly two-decade friendship that ended only when the two had a falling out over a real estate deal, as The Inquisitr has reported.

A 2002 interview with Trump in New York Magazine indicates that Epstein’s fixation on young women was well known to his friends years before his conviction. In the interview, Trump describes Epstein as a “terrific guy,” adding, “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side.”

The United States attorney who struck the controversial “non prosecution” deal with Epstein, allowing him to avoid dozens of sex trafficking and pedophilia charges contained in a 53-page federal indictment, was Alex Acosta — who was later appointed by Trump to serve as United States Secretary of Labor, as The Miami Herald exposé on the lenient treatment of Epstein revealed.

Following Epstein’s re-arrest July 6, however, Acosta was forced to resign amid the furor over the deal he cut with the politically well-connected multimillionaire 11 years earlier, as CNN reported.

Epstein died in his jail cell, allegedly by suicide, on August 10. But a medical examiner’s verdict of suicide has not put to rest suspicions that something else led to Epstein’s death, as The Inquisitr reported.