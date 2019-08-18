Larsa Pippen Thrusts Her Hips In Tiny Bra At The Gym

Larsa Pippen is working on her fitness in her latest social media post.

On Saturday, Larsa Pippen took to Instagram to share a new video of herself working hard at the gym and looking good while doing it.

In the clip, the former reality TV star is seen working her hips, booty, legs, and core as she rests a barbell across her pelvis and thrusts her hips up and down to keep her figure looking flawless.

Pippen sported a pair of skin-tight, black leggings, which showed off her curvy backside and long, lean legs. She also wore a skimpy sports bra, which put her ample cleavage on full display.

Larsa had her long, sandy brown hair down as she laid on top of some gym equipment to perform the exercise movement.

Later in the clip, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian’s best friend is seen lifting dumbbells as she jumps from side to side on a stool while putting her toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs on full display.

Larsa’s hair is then pulled back into a ponytail, and she’s seen wearing multiple chains around her neck for the workout. She also sports a minimal makeup look for her gym outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, nude lips and pink blush on her cheeks.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Larsa Pippen is currently going through a divorce with her longtime husband, NBA legend Scottie Pippen.

The couple announced their split last year and released a statement revealing that although they were ending their over 20-year marriage, they would remain focused on the well-being of their four children, Justin, Sophia, Preston, and Scotty Jr.

Loading...

After the news dropped online haters began to call out Larsa for being a gold digger and allegedly cheating on Scottie.

“Ppl are so insensitive to my life. I’m a lover and will never say anything negative about him. My soul isn’t built for negativity. I’ll take a beating publicly. Ppl saying I cheated when believe me it wasn’t like that,” Larsa said of the rumors on Instagram, per Your Tango.

“He was no where around. I cried oceans after him. I would do anything for him. Ppl saying I’m a gold digger is insane. I don’t care about money. I’ve had it my whole life,” Pippen added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Larsa Pippen’s busy life as well as her sexy photos by following her on her social media accounts.