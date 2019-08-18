Demi Rose Spills Out Of Skin-Tight Black Dress

Demi Rose Mawby gave her social media followers something to talk about this weekend with a sexy snap.

On Saturday, Demi Rose took to her Instagram story to share a racy picture of herself wearing a super skimpy dress, and her fans likely adored the post.

In the picture, the model is seen wearing a low-cut black dress. The gown boasted thin spaghetti straps and sparkling sequins all over it as it showed off Mawby’s massive cleavage and toned arms in the process.

Demi appeared to be dining out with friends in the post. She had a drink sitting in front of her as she smiled for the camera in front of a wooden background with light shining through it.

Mawby had her long, dark brown hair pulled back into a sleek bun behind her head for the photo. She also donned a full face of makeup for her outing, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, pink eye shadow, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink gloss on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

Demi accessorized her ensemble by rocking a pair of small hoop earrings.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Demi Rose Mawby has been trying to make the most of every single day. The model has taken to social media multiple times to share positive messages of self reflection and good vibes with her followers as she tries to live her life to the fullest.

“Giving thanks and appreciation to all that is good in my life. For the amazing people that I know, the opportunities I get given, my health and my spirit. The power is in the prayer. I’m always feeling so blessed and I wish nothing but blessings to you all,” Demi wrote in the caption of one of her most recent photos.

“I don’t need much but to appreciate everyday, be healthy, be happy. Be kind, inspire others and to help people as much as I can. Most importantly I want to learn, grow and develop a better connection with myself. Everyday I aspire to become a better person than I was yesterday. Self love is so important!” the model stated in another caption on Instagram.

The new outlook on life could have something to do with the model losing both of her parents in the span of a year.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Demi Rose Mawby by following her on Instagram.