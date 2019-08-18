Constance Nunes Sizzles In Ultra Tiny Strapless Bikini

Constance Nunes is just one of the many celebrities having a hot girl summer, and her fans aren’t mad about it.

On Saturday, Constance Nunes took to her Instagram story to share a video of herself rocking a tiny bikini while relaxing by the water.

In the clip, the Car Masters: From Rust to Riches star was sitting at a table at an outdoor venue as she enjoyed some fun in the sun.

Nunes donned a tiny, strapless bikini top that laced up the front and boasted cutouts to flaunt the model’s massive cleavage as she enjoyed a drink.

Constance had her long, dark brown hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head and sported a full face of makeup for the video, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic eyeliner, and a bronzed glow.

She added pink eye shadow, a shimmering highlighter, pink blush on her cheeks, and a light pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look. Nunes accessorized the look by sporting two gold chains around her neck.

In the background of the video, a bar could be seen, as well as crystal blue water and a bright, sunny sky.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance Nunes has had a very busy year. She has been continuing her work as a model, fixing up cars, interacting with fans at car shows, and she is also a newlywed.

Nunes walked down the aisle with her longtime love earlier this year, and revealed the news on Instagram with a snap of herself rocking her see-though, black lace wedding gown with a long train.

“I was lucky enough to marry the love of my life this weekend in front of all my friends and family…the man who loves me unconditionally and has made every sacrifice to make my life better. We live in a time where people think love is the perfect picture on Instagram of you and you [sic] spouse on an exotic vacation in perfect lighting with a generic quote about some movie style love…but real love is me working two jobs so he can finish his degree, wanting your partner to be happy regardless of your happiness,” Nunes wrote in the caption of the photo.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with Constance Nunes’ busy life and see all of her sexy photos by following her on her social media accounts.