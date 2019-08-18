Khloe Kardashian Stuns In Sexy Instagram Selfie

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in her latest Instagram photo.

On Friday, Khloe Kardashian took to social media to share a selfie from an angle that her fans have yet to see from the TV personality.

In the sexy snapshot, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is seen leaning over her camera to look down at the lens while snapping the close-up photograph.

Khloe had her long, blonde hair worn down and styled in sleek, straight strands for the picture. Her mane fell down her back and over her shoulder as she bent over for the selfie.

Kardashian also sported a full face of makeup for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, dramatic eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink eye shadow, a shimmering highlighter on her face, some pink blush on her cheeks, and light pink color on her plump pout to complete the glam look.

The 35-year-old mother-of-one appeared to wear a pink top with thin straps and cut the photo off before she could show off her cleavage. She accessorized her look with two gold chains around her neck, one of which had a diamond cross pendant on it. Khloe also rocked a large pink diamond ring on her finger.

Khloe Kardashian’s fans took to the comment section to write sweet remarks about how gorgeous she looks in the photo. However, the smoking hot reality star is still single following her split with her baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, earlier this year.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Khloe recently opened up about her decision not to date anyone following her breakup.

“I’m not dating right now. But I’m enjoying [life]. I love life. I’m just really enjoying my life and my time with my baby and family,” Khloe said during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I don’t want her to date. She doesn’t need it right now,” Scott Disick, who also sat in on the interview, chimed in, seemingly being protective over his honorary sister, and she agreed.

“I don’t. I’m so fine not dating right now. I’ve never really put that much pressure on dating. Whoever you are in a room with, that you connect with and there’s chemistry, then that’s who you should date. But I’m just not even in that head space, but you never know what will happen,” Khloe added.

