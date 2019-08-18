Chris Harrison Discusses The Possibility Of A Queer Bachelor In The Future

Gone are the days when one had to fit a certain mold to star on 'The Bachelor.'

Popular reality television series The Bachelor has been around for 12 seasons now. During that time, many eligible men took on the starring role. Some of them found love while others ended up heartbroken. The story for each one of these men and their journey to find love varies. However, they all share some pretty similar background characteristics. Nearly every one of the stars of the show has been a white, straight male in his mid-20s to early-30s. There has not been an African American bachelor, not has there been a queer one. Nevertheless, the show may be heading in that direction eventually. The show’s host, Chris Harrison, recently revealed that this is a possibility, according to Vulture. Although nothing is for certain, the show’s producers are certainly not opposed to working in more diversity into its cast.

During the ongoing season of Bachelor in Paradise, the show experienced a first, as there is an openly bisexual person among the cast. Demi Burnett recently revealed that she is attracted to both men and women, but doesn’t want to give herself one particular label in terms of her sexual attraction. This is the first time the topic of sexual orientation has really come up on any of the Bachelor franchise’s shows. When the episode involving Burnett’s sexual orientation aired, she did face some hate on social media. Some cruel social media users criticized her for her way of life and claimed that they would not watch this season simply because she was on it. Nevertheless, the majority of the reception Burnett got after coming out was quite positive. This positivity could be a sign that Bachelor fans are beginning to become more open regarding the subject of sexual orientation and diversity.

I wrote about Demi Burnett and the queering of Bachelor Nation. The queer dating show revolution is upon us!!! https://t.co/9MG7apIQoq — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) August 16, 2019

Harrison discussed the topic of diversity on the show in a recent interview. He talked about how the show is not meant to cause controversy, but rather it often reflects social issues that are already going on in the world. In other words, if fans want to see a queer lead, producers might give them one.

“I always say The Bachelor doesn’t create and drive social issues. We’re a microcosm of what’s happening in the world. I’m not going to say we’re changing the world — it’s an entertainment show, so let’s stay in our lane a little bit. But I am proud of the fact that we aren’t afraid of these social issues and are pushing these issues a little bit, and hopefully we do our part in raising the level of debate.”