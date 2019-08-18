Former ‘Bachelorette’ Hannah Brown Talks About Her Deep Friendship With Demi Burnett

Demi Burnett has recently come out as bisexual.

Demi Burnett made a name for herself as the bubbly and confident blonde from Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. Burnett fell in love with Underwood but he ultimately sent her home because he had stronger feelings for other women. Now Burnett has a second chance to find love on Bachelor in Paradise. However, sneak previews of the season show that it’s not a man that Burnett ends up with in the end. The reality television star has recently come out as bisexual, something that she’s still in the process of figuring out, according to Showbiz Cheat Sheet.

After her initial debut in paradise, Burnett opened up with a few of the women there about her sexual preference. She also revealed that she had been dating a woman back in Los Angeles but still wasn’t sure if she was ready to commit or be in a real relationship with someone of the same sex. Prior to going on the show, Burnett sought the support and advice of former Bachelorette Hannah Brown. Brown and Burnett became close after both getting heartbroken during Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor. They have continued to bond in the months since the season concluded.

In a recent interview with Hollywood Life, Brown discussed how much she valued her friendship with Burnett and how grateful she was that Burnett trusted her enough to open up to her about her sexuality and the things she was struggling with.

“I was really thankful that she valued our relationship and our friendship as much as I do. She is one of the first people I confide in when I have something that I’m going through, and that she wanted to talk to me about this big next step in her life really shows how strong our relationship is. It makes me so thankful for the opportunity I’ve had to be in the Bachelor franchise and the relationships that it does form — even if they’re not romantic. It’s the friendships that are really awesome.”

I wrote about Demi Burnett and the queering of Bachelor Nation. The queer dating show revolution is upon us!!! https://t.co/9MG7apIQoq — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) August 16, 2019

After the episode of Bachelor in Paradise aired that discussed Burnett’s coming out, she was faced with quite a bit of hate on social media. Many Twitter users tried to shame Burnett for being bisexual and claimed that they wouldn’t watch the show this season solely because this topic is one of the storylines.

However, fellow Bachelor alums were quick to come to her defense online. Chris Randone, Garrett Powell, and Jason Tartick are just a few of those that offered support to Burnett online.