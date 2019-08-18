LeAnn Rimes Flaunts Booty In Tiny Bikini & Cowboy Hat

LeAnn Rimes continues to heat up social media with her racy photographs, and this weekend was no different.

On Saturday, LeAnn Rimes took to her Instagram account to share photos of herself rocking a skimpy little bikini and showing off all of her curves.

In the first sexy snapshot, the country music star is seen sitting on her knees on a boat while as she has her back turned to the camera.

LeAnn donned a skimpy, strapless brown bikini top that showed off her toned arms and flat tummy. She also wore a pair of high-waisted black, white, and brown stripped bottoms, which flaunted her curvy backside and long, lean legs.

Rimes has her long, blonde hair worn down and styled in straight strands which she covered up with a white cowboy hat. The singer looks back at the camera with a smile as she placed her hand on top of the hat.

In the second photograph, LeAnn has her bottom half in the water as she hangs over the side of the boat. The singer’s ample cleavage was on full display, and she had her hair pulled up into a messy bun on top of her head. She also accessorized the look with a pair of oversize sunglasses.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, LeAnn Rimes recently starred in a Hallmark Channel Christmas movie, and revealed that she loved the storyline because is shed some light on the issue of step-parenting, which is something very close to her heart.

As many fans already know, Rimes is the step-mother to her husband Eddie Cibrian’s two sons, Mason and Jake, whom the actor shares with his former wife, Brandi Glanville.

“It’s something that’s important for me to shed light on – the blended family environment in a really positive way because it’s not something that gets talked about very often. So those are two things I really wanted to highlight and they were 100 percent down,” Rimes stated, per Fox News.

“There’s always challenges whenever you’re trying to blend any kind of family dynamic, but my husband and I have been married for seven years now, and we seem to have done okay. I think we’re doing alright. Things are pretty calm,” LeAnn added of her family dynamic.

Meanwhile, fans can keep up with LeAnn Rimes’ career and life, as well as see her sexy bikini snaps, by following the singer on her social media accounts.