‘Sports Illustrated’ Bombshell Robin Holzken Wows In Plunging Orange Bikini

Robin Holzken’s photo shoot for the 2019 edition of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine may have been months ago, but the babe is still “obsession” over it. In fact, Robin loved her work with the publication so much that she took to her Instagram this weekend to share a sizzling snap from the shoot, and her thousands of followers are going absolutely wild over it.

The steamy shot was shared to the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit bombshell’s account on Saturday, August 17, and certainly did not go unnoticed by her 368,000 followers. The moment was captured at the Ol Seki Mara Camp in Kenya, where Robin posed up a storm for the cameras for her second year modelling for the bikini-clad magazine — and the results certainly did not disappoint.

The Dutch beauty sent pulses racing in her bold orange bikini that flaunted some major skin and did nothing but favors for her incredible figure. The two-piece set consisted of a plunging top that hardly contained her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of its deep neckline that provided for a seriously busty display. A black-and-white patterned band wrapped tight around her rib cage to draw even more attention to her exposed decolletage — though the area hardly needed help getting recognized.

Very little of the matching bottoms of Robin’s bikini were left within eyesight, but her fans certainly did not seem to mind missing out on a full look of the number. Despite being mostly out of sight, fans could tell that the number was just a risque as the matching top of the set, as it left her curvy booty and long, toned legs exposed nearly in their entirety. What was in eyesight was its matching patterned waistband, which sat high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist.

Fans of the bikini model went absolutely wild for the eye-popping new addition to her Instagram feed. At the time of this writing, the babe’s post has already racked up more than 6,000 likes after just eight hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“You’re such a stunner,” one person wrote, while another called Robin a “queen.”

“I’M OBSESSED WITH YOU,” commented a third.

This is hardly the first time that Robin has shown some skin on social media. Another recent upload to her feed saw the model showing off her famous physique in an itty-bitty blue-and-white striped bikini — a look that sent her followers into an absolute frenzy.