Chantel Jeffries Goes Au Naturel In New Instagram Snap

American model Chantel Jeffries, popular for posting her sexy pictures on Instagram, recently took to her page and titillated her fans with an extremely racy picture.

In her newest share, the model went completely au naturel — a move that sent pulses racing. She wrapped a towel on her head and accessorized with a gold pendant to keep it stylish.

She posed while sitting on the floor of a balcony in a cross-legged position which allowed her to censor herself. Nonetheless, Chantel left enough for her fans to look and drool over.

According to the geotag, the picture was captured in the Italian village of Positano, while the model wrote in the caption that she is tapping into her Italian roots.

The picture became an instant hit among Chantel’s fans, garnering more than 376,000 likes and over 1,500 comments where fans and followers drooled over the sheer display of skin and expressed their admiration for the hottie in explicit terms.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, the snap was also liked by some of Chantel’s fellow models, including Cindy Kimberly, Janice Joostema, Natalia Garibotto, Mathilde Tantot, and Silvia Caruso.

“The photographer is lucky af,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Will you marry me babe?” another one wrote.

“Why is my future wife so perfect? another one chimed in.

Other fans adopted a bit more flirtatious way and posted explicit comments to express their feelings.

Prior to posting the nude picture, Chantel shared a set of racy snaps where she was seen rocking a revealing ribbed front-tie crop top that she paired with denim pants.

The risque outfit allowed the model to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage to titillate her fans.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured at the Amalfi Coast, a stretch of coastline along the southern edge of Italy’s Sorrentine Peninsula.

The picture amassed more than 487,000 likes and more than 2,000 comments which shows that the model is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website and all of her pictures have a high tendency to go viral within minutes of going live.

The picture was also liked by Hilde Osland, Mathilde Tanot, Amanda Cerny, Charlotte D’Alessio, and Isabelle Mathers, to name a few.

Apart from being a model, Chantel is also a popular DJ. According to an article by Billboard, when Chantel started modeling, she never thought of becoming a club-hopping DJ but fell into the world of music accidentally after her personal SoundCloud playlists gained traction and she started receiving offers by different clubs.