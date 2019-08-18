Nicole Scherzinger Is Hotter Than Ever In Sexy Two-Piece Dress

Nicole Scherzinger is one busy woman. She’s not only a panelist on The Masked Singer, but she also judges Australia’s Got Talent.

On Saturday, Nicole Scherzinger showed off a sexy look as she stood on the Australia’s Got Talent stage and posed seductively for the camera.

In the racy snapshot, the former Pussycat Doll is seen standing to her side as she donned a burgundy, two-piece dress.

The gown flaunted Scherzinger’s flat belly, tiny waist, rock hard abs, and toned arms. She also showed off her long, lean legs due to the tight-high slit in the skirt.

Nicole wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and over her shoulder. The singer accessorized her style with some dangling earrings, multiple rings on her fingers, and some black, strappy heels.

She also sported a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, pink eye shadow, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, dramatic eyeliner, and a dark berry color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

In the caption of the photo, Nicole reveals that she finally hit her golden buzzer on the show as the last round of auditions are beginning to air in the country.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, fans who are missing Nicole Scherzinger in the United States can rest easy as she’ll be back on TV for Season 2 of The Masked Singer on Fox in September.

According to Extra, Nicole says that the second season of the hit show will be “bigger” and “better,” with even more contestants and elaborate costumes.

Scherzinger and her fellow judges, Jenny McCarthey, Ken Jeong, and Robin Thicke, reveal that the talent in the upcoming set of episodes is out of this world.

The show’s host, Nick Cannon, promises viewers that they are going to love The Rottweiler, while Scherzinger says that The Fox is one of the “heavy hitters,” and a “strong contender” to win the sophomore season, which she promises is “elevated” from Season 1.

Last season, fans watched as stars such as LaToya Jackson, Donny Osmond, Rumer Willis, Joey Fatone, Ricki Lake, Tori Spelling, Terry Bradshaw, Antonio Brown, and T-Pain took the stage to compete for the title.

This season more big names will likely be hitting the stage as viewers try to guess their identities.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Nicole Scherzinger by following the singer on her social media accounts.