Video Shows Prince Andrew Inside Jeffrey Epstein’s ‘Creepy’ New York Mansion In 2010, New Questions For Royals

Britain's 'Daily Mail' newspaper has uncovered a video that appears to place Britain's Prince Andrew inside convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein's mansion.

A newly uncovered video reportedly filmed in 2010 when Britain’s Prince Andrew was serving as the United Kingdom’s Special Representative for International Trade, shows the then-50-year-old royal inside a doorway in the $77 million New York City mansion owned by politically-connected convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, The Daily Mail newspaper revealed on Sunday.

The video, which first shows Epstein himself walking out of the mansion’s front entrance accompanied by an unidentified young, blonde woman, would have been taken two years after Epstein was convicted of sex trafficking, and having sexual relations with an underage girl. Epstein was re-arrested on July 6 and died in his jail cell on August 10 in what a New York medical examiner ruled a suicide by hanging — though as The Inquisitr reported, broken bones in Epstein’s neck appeared more consistent with a homicide, experts said.

In the video, Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, appears “entirely at ease but then, for a split second, glances around the door as if to check that no one had witnessed the brief encounter,” according to the Daily Mail account.

In court documents unsealed the day before Epstein’s death, according to a CNN report, a woman who alleges that Epstein kept her as a “teenage sex slave,” Virginia Roberts Giuffre, claims that in 2001 — nine years before the Daily Mail video was taken — Epstein forced her to submit to sexual abuse by Prince Andrew.

Though Epstein had completed his controversially lenient sentence, in 2010 he was required to register as a sex offender.

Through a Buckingham Palace spokesperson, the Royal Family denied the allegations against the Duke of York, as The Guardian reported.

“It is emphatically denied that the Duke of York had any form of sexual contact or relationship with [Giuffre]. The allegations made are false and without any foundation,” the spokesperson’s statement read.

But questions have continued to mount about Andrew’s relationship with Epstein. On Sunday, royal expert Angela Levin — author of a recent biography of Prince Harry — wrote in The Mail that the Royal Family must now “disclose” everything they know about the connections between the prince and Epstein.

“This was no brief acquaintance,” Levin wrote.

“The shocking video evidence in today’s Mail on Sunday makes it all-too-plain the Prince remained on friendly terms with Epstein even when it was obvious just what sort of man he was.”

The 40-room mansion owned by Jeffrey Epstein at 9 East 71st Street in Manhattan. Scott Heins / Getty Images

The interior of Epstein’s 40-room mansion has been described as “creepy” and contained such decor as a “life-size female doll hanging from a chandelier,” and an entrance hall decorated with “row upon row of individually framed eyeballs,” according to a report by New York Magazine, on its site The Cut.