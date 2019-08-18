Wendy Williams Reveals Which Aspects Of Ex-Husband’s Infidelity She Knew About

Wendy Williams said that her former husband, Kevin Hunter, lived a 'double life' for years.

The split of Kevin Hunter and television personality Wendy Williams was one of the most highly publicized celebrity breakups of the past year. The couple were married for nearly 22 years and share one son together. Williams filed for divorce from Hunter earlier this year, something that many believed was a long time coming.

Rumors of infidelity on the part of Hunter have surrounded their marriage for years, but Williams seemed hesitant to end things for good. The tipping point for her was when Hunter welcomed a baby girl with his mistress. Even after filling for divorce, Williams wasn’t yet ready to discuss the details of the matter. Just recently, she has finally been talking about what exactly went down, according to People.

Many of those close to Williams worried that she was being manipulated and controlled by Hunter, and that was the reason that she hadn’t yet left him, despite the obvious infidelity that was going on. However, Williams claims it wasn’t as simple as that. Her number one priority has always been her son, 19-year-old Kevin Hunter Jr. Even though the things she was going through were hurtful and traumatic, the star was still concerned the most about where her son’s mental state was and how he would be affected by the breakdown of his parents marriage.

Wendy Williams attends Rick Ross’ "Port Of Miami 2" Album Release Celebration in New York (???? Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage/Getty) pic.twitter.com/CN9XyS00YB — BallerAlert (@balleralert) August 9, 2019

“I knew a lot of things for years,” she said of her ex-husband’s infidelity, claiming her husband lived a “double life” for a long time.

Loading...

However, Williams waited before she acted on what she knew because she didn’t want to do anything rash that would end up negatively impacting her son, who was going through high school and at a poignant time in his life. She knew that to grab her son and move away would only disrupt his life and make things worse. Once Hunter Jr. left for college, Williams knew that she could handle things with her ex-husband without bringing her son into the chaos.

“It wasn’t fair to him. You know, I’m not going to grab his hand and flee the scene and move zip codes. You know, now he has to move high schools and stuff life that. He’s just making friends. So now he’s away in college, and the person I am now is very single because he’s not living with me. He goes to school in Miami.”

Hunter Jr. has taken his mother’s side in the split and hasn’t been on speaking terms with his father.