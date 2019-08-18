‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge Is ‘Disgusted’ By Drama Surrounding Son Ryan Veith

It’s been a tumultuous week for Tamra Judge and her son, Ryan Veith. It all started when The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 debuted and it was revealed that Ryan was an avid Donald Trump supporter. This drew a lot of criticism online toward Ryan, but it was only the tip of the iceberg, as his ex-girlfriend, Sarah Rodriguez, began sharing text messages that were more than incriminating.

The texts showed that Ryan suggested suicide to Sarah, and also texted her a photo of a bullet and suggested it was coming for her. He called her several names and made fun of one of her daughters that he did not father. Yesterday, Ryan went to Sarah’s to pick up their daughter, Ava, but he was met by four police officers, preventing him from entering the home. The whole thing was documented on Instagram live, according to TooFab.

Shortly after that drama went live, Tamra posted a photo on Instagram containing a quote she wrote about the whole situation. The post has since been deleted, but TooFab nabbed the screenshots in time.

“My son and his ex have created a public circus,” Tamra wrote. “I’m absolutely disgusted and my only concern is Ava. Not my circus. Not my monkeys.”

#RHOC Ryan livestreamed armed cops coming between him and his ex (via @toofab)https://t.co/EhFhmSeHJZ — TMZ (@TMZ) August 17, 2019

Tamra then engaged with a fan who suggested she stay out of Ryan and Sarah’s drama while also suggesting the RHOC son was “crazy.”

“You don’t know that,” she continued. “No one knows the truth but us. They are both idiots for making this public.”

Later after deleting her original post, Tamra opted for a different quote to put on her feed.

“To anybody who’s reading this, I pray that you or whatever you are constantly stressing about gets better. May the dark thoughts, the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life,” the quote read.

Ryan allegedly told his ex to "go kill yourself" before sending a photo of a bullet and writing, "This one is for you": https://t.co/mIJnAe4I0V — TooFab (@TooFab) August 14, 2019

It appears as if Ryan was not able to take Ava on his scheduled day, as he claimed, and suggested things were going to get worse before they got better. According to the dad, he has always had Ava on Wednesday and Friday nights, and drops his daughter off on the following day. He is accusing Sarah of using Ava as leverage, which he also considers “child abuse.”

When another Instagram user began engaging in Tamra’s comments, the reality star suggested everyone wait for the truth to come out, hinting that Sarah had a motive for making their drama public this week. According to Tamra, people shouldn’t believe everything that Sarah is posting.