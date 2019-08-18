Russian Bombshell Olya Abramovich Spills Out Of A Black Bandeau Bra In New Sexy Snap

Russian model Olya Abramovich is no stranger to teasing her fans with her sexy pictures on Instagram. In fact, a quick glance at her page shows numerous lingerie and bikini pictures which always leave her admirers completely mesmerised.

The model is currently enjoying a getaway in Italy, and knowing that fans love to have a sneak peek into her day-to-day activities, she is sharing several photos and videos with her fans these days.

In her latest picture, which was posted on Saturday, August 17, the model could be seen squatting on a tree stump, wearing a pair of daisy dukes that she teamed with a tiny black bandeau bra. The model finished off her look with a pair of black boots to keep it sexy.

The stunner let her red hair cascade over her breasts while she accessorized with some gorgeous drop earrings to ramp up the glamour. She opted for a full face of makeup and looked down to strike a pose. A cute Pomeranian could also be seen in the picture.

The model nearly spilled out of her bra because of which she flaunted an ample amount of cleavage — a move that left her fans thoroughly excited.

Per the geotag, the snap was captured in Rome, Italy, while the picture was clicked by fashion photographer, Yana Ylianova.

Within a few hours of posting, the picture has accrued more than 15,000 likes and over 230 comments where fans showered the model with numerous compliments.

“Awesome! I love you,” one of her ardent admirers wrote on the picture.

“Looking gorgeous darling,” another one chimed in.

Meanwhile, a third fan expressed his wishful thinking in the following words.

“Wow!! Would you like to take some photos with me in Rome?? Let me know!”

Earlier this week, Olya stunned her fans with a very racy snap that immediately sent temperatures soaring and left her fans completely awestruck.

In the picture, the stunning model could be seen sitting on a sofa, wearing pink lace lingerie through which she exposed her enviable assets.

She let her hair down, wore minimal makeup, held a pink rose in her hand, and looked straight into the camera to strike a pose.

Owing to Olya’s beauty and the generous display of skin, the picture racked up about 40,000 likes and over 660 comments which shows that fans fell in love with the snap.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Olya grew up in Perm, Russia, where she still lives. However, she travels the world for her modeling activities throughout the year.