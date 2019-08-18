‘Big Brother 21’ Spoilers: A New ‘Eviction Party’ Starts To Trend On Twitter

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Big Brother Season 21.

Big Brother fans have started the second “eviction party” of the season after the Week 8 Power of Veto competition concluded on Saturday night. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jackson Michie won the Power of Veto (POV) competition solidifying his nominations for the week. Christie Murphy and Analyse Talavera will remain on the block come Thursday night’s live eviction.

Once the news broke on Twitter about Michie’s POV victory, #ChristieEvictionParty began gaining a lot of steam among Big Brother fans. It’s a trend that some of the most disliked players in the game are a part of when it looks like their time in the house is coming to an end. Jack Matthews had the first “eviction party” of the season two weeks ago when it was revealed he would be walking out the door over Michie.

Some famous eviction parties in the past were hosted on Twitter for houseguests like Paulie Calafiore, Raven Walton, Alex Ow, and J.C Mounduix.

The trend will gain more steam throughout the week, peaking on Thursday when the live episode rolls around. Christie is expected to go home over Analyse since most of the houseguests have confirmed their votes are going to go towards the former. Christie has been Michie’s target for weeks and the house will likely vote with their current HOH to prevent any future rifts from happening.

Robert Voets / CBS

“Christie wants us to give her something because she’s not ready to go yet. We will give you a party #BB21 #ChristieEvictionParty,” one fan tweeted after Christie was spotted asking America for a power.

“I heard there will be an open bar at the #ChristieEvictionParty —all of the Christie’s Tears Beer you can drink,” another wrote.

Christie has been dubbed the cryer of Season 21 for her constant breakdowns and has often been compared to Vanessa Russo of Season 17. For now, Christie has remained relatively calm and was not upset after being put up for eviction. She has also kept it together since losing the POV competition and has promised not to campaign against Analyse.

Christie is crying in the shower. Tommy told her to be strong and fight to get herself off of the block #BB21 pic.twitter.com/IpY3LkJOJ5 — Big Brother Daily (@BB_Updates) August 17, 2019

Conversations on the live feeds also suggested that Christie was incredibly close to winning the Veto, but was barely beat by Jackson. While it’s not confirmed which POV competition it was, the houseguests have mentioned some kind of puzzle.

Within an hour and a half of the Veto competition’s completion, #ChristieEvictionParty was the number two trending topic in the United States. For a Big Brother trend to make it on the top, on a day the show doesn’t even air, means fans have really rallied together for a common cause.

Big Brother airs every Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday nights.