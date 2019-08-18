Amy Duggar Hints At Possibility Of Returning To Reality TV In The Future

Amy Duggar and Dillon King are looking forward to being first-time parents this fall.

Amy Duggar and husband, Dillon King, are getting ready for baby number one to arrive this fall. In just two short months, they will be focusing on caring for their little baby boy. However, this new bundle of joy may not be the only thing that will keep the expectant mom busy in the near future. She just recently hinted at some possible projects that could include getting back into reality TV.

The 32-year-old Duggar cousin appeared on the red carpet recently for the special screening of WEtv’s Love After Lockup, where In Touch was able to chat with her and Dillon about her pregnancy and their future plans. She gave an update on how things have been progressing with her being 32 weeks along. She also talked about her family, the Duggars, who have always been there for her, despite their obvious differences. While Amy hasn’t been seen on screen with her cousins for a while now, reality TV may just be back in her and Dillon’s future.

Amy Duggar told In Touch that there have been a few reality TV opportunities that they have been presented with recently. She spilled that they are mulling things over right now, but that she and Dillon are just waiting to see if things eventually work out.

“We have actually been offered several things. [Returning to reality TV is] definitely a possibility. We’re just going to see kind of what fits us and the right timing. But it’s really cool to still be offered opportunities, so we’ll see.”

But for right now, the soon-to-be parents are busy preparing for their son, Daxton Ryan, to arrive. Amy owns a clothing shop in her home state of Arkansas called 3130 Clothing. Her famous cousins have frequented the store and also help to promote it on their social media accounts. In addition, Dillon is in the process of opening a business as well. As The Inquisitr reported, the 31-year-old entrepreneur just announced that he is working on a whiskey and cigar lounge called Wellington’s. It will also feature fine dining and will be located in northwest Arkansas.

It looks like they both have a lot going on. The arrival of Daxton Ryan will make things even busier, but so much sweeter. With all of their life’s adventures at the moment, reality TV could very well be a strong possibility, as the couple indicated.

Amy Duggar and Dillon King are both active on Instagram, and with Daxton coming along soon, baby pictures are expected to be added as well.