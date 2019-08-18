Bill Nye Blasts Donald Trump For Making U.S. ‘Pariah’ In Global Fight Against Climate Change

In a new interview with MSNBC’s Ari Melber, science communicator and television presenter, Bill Nye the Science Guy, blasted President Donald Trump, Mediaite reports.

Nye, who is also a climate change activist, criticized the Trump administration for making the United States a “pariah” in the global fight against climate change.

“The current administration is taking extraordinary steps in the wrong direction,” Nye said, explaining that the most recent Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change clearly shows that the world will soon hit a breaking point and that aggressive action is needed to soften the blow of global warming.

“We have a chance to do this right, to save the world for humans. The Earth’s going to be here no matter what we do. We want to save it for us, for us humans,” Nye urged.

Trump has openly denied climate science, going as far as calling it a “hoax,” but his refusal to acknowledge climate change has transcended rhetoric. As Mediaite notes, the administration has embarked on a campaign to attack climate science, rolling back regulation, censoring scientific evidence, and forbidding government officials from even using the term “global warming.”

The Trump administration’s efforts have directly impacted the ability of scientists to do their work, turning the United States into a “pariah,” according to Nye.

“Instead of being the world leader technologically in addressing climate change, the United States has become a pariah. People, my colleagues on other continents, are very concerned about the United States’ lack of initiative.”

Nye also discussed one of Trump’s most recent proposals — the president is reportedly interested in buying Greenland.

The science communicator told MSNBC that he had visited Greenland, explaining that scientists are spending time on the island, and conducting tests and experiments. Their analyses, according to Nye, demonstrate that “the world’s never gotten this warm this fast.”

July was the warmest month ever recorded in Alaska. Scientists say it’s part of pattern of unusual weather events that will be more common with climate change. https://t.co/ARaqRqjeqI — AP West Region (@APWestRegion) August 17, 2019

As CNN reported, those familiar with the president’s thinking have anonymously told the media that Trump wants the United States to buy the world’s largest island, which is currently owned by Denmark.

According to the publication, Trump is likely interested in purchasing the ice sheet-covered island because it is rich in natural resources such as zinc, iron, uranium, gold, and diamonds. Global warming, which is causing the ice sheet to erode, is predicted to make the mining of these resources easier.

“I think we take it as a sick joke by a crazy president," a Greenland resident says. https://t.co/F9SR4arXxD — MSNBC (@MSNBC) August 16, 2019

Trump is not the first U.S. president to suggest purchasing Greenland. President Harry Truman’s administration was allegedly interested in Greenland as well and even floated the idea at a United Nations summit, but the initiative — spearheaded by then-Secretary of State James Byrnes — lead nowhere.