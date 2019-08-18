Khloe Kardashian’s Ex-Boyfriend French Montana Declares Their Love Was ‘Real’ In New Interview

Khloe Kardashian’s relationship with Tristan Thompson and Lamar Odom have dominated headlines over the years, so it might be easy to forget that she once dated rapper French Montana.

French, whose real name is Karim Kharbouch, recently gave an interview to Haute Living and made some revelations about his relationship with Khloe. During the chat, he confirmed that their romance was real, insisting that they had “real” feelings for each other.

“The love was real,” he said. “When the love was like that, it’s always going to be like that.”

French also disclosed that they’ve remained friends since their breakup.

“Friendship after a relationship is something that’s real hard to do, and I’m glad we’ve been able to do it,” he said.

As Bustle reports, he and Khloe had an “on-again, off-again relationship” that started in 2014 when Sean “P. Diddy” Combs introduced them to one another at a party. The romance inspired lots of tabloid stories, some of which weren’t all that flattering to either of them. According to Us Weekly, she also got warnings from people in her inner circle that French was trying to use her fame to boost his own.

Khloe, who was technically still married to Lamar Odom at the time, told Us Magazine that the rapper made her happy.

“He is just funny. He’s light and it’s easy. That’s what I need right now,” she said. “It’s fun. I like how he’s always happy. Smiles are infectious. They’re contagious. I like that.”

But despite that statement, the relationship didn’t last. E! Online reports that they called it quits for good in December of 2014. Their most recent breakup before that was in September of that year.

“The rekindling has smoked out and they’ve moved on,” their source said.

To add more drama to the story, veteran female rapper Trina has since said that she was in something of a romance with French Montana when he got with Khloe. As MTV reports, during an interview with The Breakfast Club, the “Look Back At Me” rapper said that she and French weren’t in a relationship per se but they were intimate enough that he felt comfortable giving her the keys to his house. During the interview, Trina seemed to express disappointment at finding out about the Khloe/French Montana relationship on social media.

“I found out like the rest of the world. It was all over the internet, it was all over my Twitter, my Instagram,” she said.