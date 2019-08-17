Fitness Model Bruna Rangel Lima Sizzles In A Minuscule Bikini On Instagram

Brazilian-American fitness model Bruna Rangel Lima is famous for her skin-baring pictures on Instagram.

Following her picture-posting ritual, the model took to her page and stunned her 2.8 million followers with a new bikini picture — one which sent pulses racing.

In the snap, the model could be seen wearing a tiny white bikini that allowed her to show off her enviable figure. She accessorized with a delicate gold pendant and opted for minimal makeup to keep it natural, yet sexy. To ramp up the glamour, the model also opted for a gold chain belt that accentuated her tiny waist.

Bruna let her hair down and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very sultry pose. According to the geotag, the picture was captured at Deerfield Beach, Florida.

As of this writing, and within a few hours of going live, the picture has racked up about 50,000 likes and about 550 comments where fans and followers drooled over the model’s hotness and showered her with various complimentary comments.

Some of Bruna fellow models also liked the picture, including Nina Serebrova, Natalia Garibotto and Hannah Palmer, among others.

“You are my fitness motivation,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are damn hot, I love you,” another one wrote.

While a third fan said that Bruna’s body is heavenly, adding that she is the most beautiful model on Instagram.

Other fans, per usual, used words and phrases like “extremely hot,” “true goddess,” “wife material,” and “amazing body,” to praise the model.

Prior to posting the snap, Bruna shared a video where she was featured wearing a pair of white hot pants that she teamed with a skimpy fuchsia-colored top that allowed her to flaunt an ample amount of cleavage.

The model let her hair down, wore a full face of makeup and accessorized with a selection of rings, a few bracelets, a dainty necklace and drop earrings to stay true to her signature style.

Loading...

As can be seen in the video, the footage was filed for the famous energy drink brand, Bang Energy.

Within a day of going live, the video has been viewed about 60,000 times while fans took their time to leave over 265 comments on the video where they sang praises for Bruna’s incredible physique and beauty. Per the geotag, the video was filed at the Delray Beach in Florida.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, before Bruna shot to fame, she used to work at a juice bar inside of a local gym. Seeing her amazingly fit body and gorgeous looks, people started telling her that she had all the qualities of a fitness model and that she should try her luck in the fitness modeling industry. That’s how she found the motivation to start her career.