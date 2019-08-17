Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister, Noah, Sizzles In Tiny Tie-Dye Bikini

Noah Cyrus may not be quite as famous as older sister Miley, but this 19-year-old has definitely made a name for herself. The singer and actress also has a healthy Instagram following of 5.1 million fans.

It looks like Noah has delivered some new content to the platform.

Earlier today, Noah took her Instagram stories for a little selfie time. The photo showed the “Make Me” singer posing indoors with a friend, with both girls rocking bikinis. The two had posed in front of floor-to-ceiling mirrors, with their reflections perfectly captured. While Noah’s friend was clad in a candy pink two-piece with a matching long-sleeved shirt, Noah was echoing her buddy with shades of blue.

The singer was flaunting her curves in a tie-dye bikini that ticked boxes for color, variety, fun, and the fact that it was showcasing the star’s sizzling frame. Fans saw Noah’s toned and curvy legs and hips, her flat stomach, and hints of her cleavage.

Noah posed for her selfie with statement shades, although she seemed opted out of any other accessories. Her trademark dark locks were worn loose around her shoulders with a simple center parting. Given that The Inquisitr reported Noah rocking a yellow bikini just yesterday, it looks like the SHE IS COMING singer’s sister is a lover of swimwear.

When it comes to having a slightly risqué Instagram account, fans might argue that Noah’s feed is a little more scandalous than sister Miley’s. This teen is known for embracing her femininity via scantily-clad updates, although racy lingerie and occasional topless updates seem to harness the same empowerment spirit that Miley is so known for.

Speaking to Cosmopolitan last year, Noah seemed set to shut down suggestions that she views her sister and famous father, Billy Ray Cyrus, as anyone other than family. Noah stated that the world assumes she goes to them for career advice.

“Everybody thinks that I would go to Miley and my dad for advice and I get that they’re very successful and very big in the music industry. But I look at them as my sister and my dad.”

“People say, ‘Oh what did Miley think when you played her this record before you put it out?’ I didn’t play Miley any record before I put it out because I don’t really… I don’t ask. I don’t look at her as Miley Cyrus,” she added.

