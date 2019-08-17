Bella Hadid Looks Smoking Hot In Cow-Print String Bikini

Bella Hadid is back in bikini mode. The supermodel has taken to Instagram for another one of her legendary swimwear updates. Suffice to say that Bella’s post today was proof just why her sizzling body is knocking the industry sideways.

Bella’s update came in two parts. While one showed the 22-year-old in selfie mode as she modeled a bikini, the other saw the blonde with a crowd. The second photo was, however, also a selfie and showed the star rocking a bikini top.

Fans seeing the first photo were likely struck by the lack of clarity. Bella hadn’t opted for a particularly clear finish as she appeared to use a window as a makeshift mirror. Regardless, the stunner was wowing. Bella had photographed herself inside a stylish-looking home with what seemed to be the swimwear to match. The model flaunted her famous curves in a tiny string bikini bearing black and white cow prints. The two-piece was unusual by virtue of its fabrics, but fans would likely agree that it was a great pick. Bella herself seemed to think so. The model specifically mentioned it in her caption and even encouraged her fans to purchase one themselves.

Despite the somewhat-poor quality image, Bella definitely delivered. The model’s long torso, ripped abs, and trim and toned thighs were on show. Likewise seen was her slender and curvy waist, plus hints of her sexy cleavage.

A quick swipe to the right showed Bella outdoors standing by a vehicle. Here, the model was channeling a ’70s feel from printed pants in earth tones, with a matching jacket contrasting blues from her bikini top.

Bella may come as one-half of a power duo with older sister Gigi, but this star is a standalone A-Lister in her own right. Bella seems to have taken slightly longer to achieve global fame than Gigi, but fans would likely argue that both sisters have earned their spots as some of the modeling world’s biggest faces. Bella is now the face of luxury Swiss watchmaker Tag Heuer, alongside fronting Dior Beauty and Calvin Klein.

Last year, Harper’s Bazaar jumped at the chance to see Gigi interview Bella. The magazine feature saw 24-year-old Gigi probe her sibling over what fans might be “surprised” to find out about her. Bella obliged with a response.