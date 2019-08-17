Vanessa Hudgens Pens Sweet & Sexy Birthday Note To Boyfriend Austin Butler

Vanessa Hudgens sends out a birthday message to her guy, Austin Butler.

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler are couple goals. They have been together for eight years now and are still going strong. Butler just turned 28 on Saturday, August 17, and he is celebrating his special day with his girl.

The High School Musical star shared a message and a couple of photos on Instagram that has many hearts melting. She started out by wishing her guy a happy birthday. Hudgens then went on to describe all the ways that he is so special to her. She says that he is a “constant supporter” and that he also inspires her. She not only considers him her best friend, but she told the world that the birthday boy is her “everything.”

The first snapshot shows the happy couple posing for the camera together. Vanessa Hudgens has her arm around her beau’s neck. She is wearing a bright yellow low-cut top, or possibly a dress, with pink and purple flowers imprinted on it. Butler is seen wearing a denim shirt. They both have the matching dark hair going on.

In the second picture, the 30-year-old actress appears to be playing with his hair. He has that sexy Elvis look going on, and it’s a good thing because it was just announced last month that he has been cast in the role of the musical icon in Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming film.

The two lovebirds just took a trip to Italy. Vanessa Hudgens posted a few photos on the social media forum of she and Austin enjoying the gorgeous views, including one of the amazing sunset that they were able to take in while they were there. She indicated that they ate some yummy pasta, then went out on the balcony to see the sky lit up in bright orange. It proved to be a romantic moment for the two of them.

Of course, they also enjoyed the sun and water while on vacation. Hudgens shared a sexy photo of herself lying on a rock formation sitting in the water. She had on a skimpy bikini as she playfully posed for the picture. She admitted that she took some time away from social media to appreciate all that nature provides.

Austin and Vanessa also took advantage of a yachting adventure just a few days ago. She was seen in one of her recent photos in a fun retro one-piece swimsuit sitting alongside her boyfriend as they sailed across the water.

Vanessa Hudgens shares her life frequently on Instagram, so be sure to follow her, and Austin Butler, to keep updated.