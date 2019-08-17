‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Details Most Difficult Cameo In The Film

Even though Avengers: Endgame has concluded its run in theaters, there is still plenty of information coming out regarding the film and its production. Director Anthony Russo recently revealed the most difficult cameo in the movie to film, and it’s not one fans would be expecting.

According to CinemaBlend, the diner scene with Smart Hulk was one of the hardest to get accomplished in the film because of three very special guests. Scott Lang, Steve Rogers, and Natasha Romanoff all visit the new and improved Bruce Banner to see if he can help with their time heist when the group is interrupted by three children wanting to snag a photo with the green giant.

It turns out, all of these kids are related to the Russo brothers and their school schedules made things quite difficult for filming.

“The hardest one was a scene in the movie where it’s the scene in the diner where we introduced Smart Hulk the first time. So, he’s sitting there with Ant-Man, Black Widow and Captain America, and there’s these three kids that walk in who are fans of Hulk. They want a picture with him. And those three kids are, one is my son Julian. One is my brother’s daughter, Lia. One is my sister’s son, Augie,” Anthony said.

Here is the full diner scene from #AvengersEndgame with #Hulk and his fans. "Hulk out!" pic.twitter.com/BYPKchCVxe — Lights, Camera, Pod (@LightsCameraPod) May 9, 2019

The diner scene was also difficult for another reason. The whole scenario was added during reshoots after the directors decided against the original storyline where Bruce Banner and the Hulk would merge at the end of the film, and not at the beginning. For the entirety of the film, fans would have seen Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner, but instead, the actor was in motion capture gear for the entirety of reshoots.

Anthony and Joe came up with the diner scene to explain to viewers why and how Bruce changed into Smart Hulk without him just showing up out of nowhere.

Joe Russo’s daughter, Ava Russo, also had a cameo in the film as Clint Barton’s daughter, Lila Barton. Lila was dusted away in the film’s opening scene after practicing archery with her father.

As far as the movie’s easiest cameo? That goes to Natalie Portman, who actually didn’t show up to film. Shots of Natalie were used from Thor: The Dark World, but apparently she did do some voice work for Endgame. For those upset about the lack of Natalie, she’ll be playing a main role in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder.

Avengers: Endgame is now available for purchase on Blu-ray and digital platforms.