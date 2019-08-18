Khloe Kardashian’s Best Friend, Malika Haqq, Goes Topless On Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend, Malika Haqq, is letting it all hang out on social media, and her fans loved it.

On Friday, Malika Haqq took to her Instagram account to share a racy photo of herself completely topless.

In the sexy snapshot, Malika is seen wearing no bra or shirt as she poses seductively for the camera. Khloe’s bestie had her long, light brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose waves that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders to help hide her bare chest.

Malika donned a full face of makeup for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and dramatic eyeliner. She also added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering glow on her face, and a nude color on her pouty lips.

In the background of the photo, a wall of green foliage and yellow flowers can be seen.

Malika tagged her makeup and hair stylist, Christina Cassell, in the photo, and also revealed that Roxy Rodriguez was the photographer that snapped the ultra sexy topless photo.

In the caption of the photo, Haqq encouraged her followers to spread happiness wherever they go as she gave a little smile for the camera.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Malika Haqq split from her boyfriend, O.T Genasis earlier this summer. The pair dated for nearly two years before pulling the plug on the romance.

The couple started dating in the fall of 2017 just months after Malika called it quits with her former boyfriend, Jersey Shore star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro.

Haqq let everyone know her relationship status following her most recent breakup by simply posting a message that read “Single.” following the split.

After her breakup with Ronnie, Malika opened up about what she wanted out of her love life, and revealed she hoped for marriage and children in the future.

“I think that I’m a lover that’s looking for a lover and that’s not going to be easy to find. It’s not a quick, instantaneous thing and I just need to take my time,” she said, per E! News.

“I pray that marriage and children are in my future. I don’t know what will happen, but in the meantime I have amazing children in my life, so I don’t lack baby love at all. I would like to know what a little Malika looks like. I would,” Haqq stated.

Fans can see more of Malika Haqq by following her on Instagram.