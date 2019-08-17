‘Playboy’ Model Khloe Terae Exposes Assets In A Revealing Dress, Poses Against The Eiffel Tower

Canadian Playboy model Khloe Terae is well-known on Instagram for her sexy snapshots that she likes to post every now and then.

The current week was no exception, as the blonde bombshell took to her page and treated her 2.3 million fans to several sexy snapshots that sent temperatures through the roof.

In the latest snap, which was taken in Paris against the backdrop of the iconic Eiffel Tower, the 26-year-old model could be seen wearing a revealing black dress. The plunging neckline of the outfit allowed Khloe to expose her perky breasts — a move that set pulses racing.

The model paired her skimpy dress with black sheer stockings and a pair of black boots to infuse style and sexiness, something that she accomplished effortlessly. The model let her hair down and wore a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous.

To her fans’ delight, Khloe posted not one, not two but 10 snaps in the same outfit and location, where she could be seen striking different poses to show off her amazing physique and dress.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that the dress was from the online clothing brand, Fashion Nova, which is very popular among Instagram models across the globe.

Within less than an hour of going live, the picture has racked up about 4,000 likes and over 130 comments where fans and followers praised the model for her beautiful looks and sense of style.

Apart from her regular fans and followers, some of Khloe’s fellow models also liked and commented on the picture to show appreciation, including Valeria Orsini, Quiggle Ignacio and Jessica Killings, to name a few.

“You make France more beautiful,” Ignacio commented on the picture.

“Damn!!!! Smoking hot,” wrote another fan.

Meanwhile, a third fan opined that the picture might be the most beautiful one in Khloe’s profile.

Prior to posting the picture from Paris, Khloe stunned her fans with a bikini picture where she looked nothing short of gorgeous.

The model let her hair down, wore minimal makeup and turned her back toward the camera to pose for the snap. In the process, Khloe exposed her pert derriere to titillate her fans.

In the caption, she informed her fans that the picture was clicked by fashion photographer Jessica Vaugn, who was also a former Playboy model.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, Khloe started modeling at the age of 18. In 2013, she held the title of being Playboy Mexico‘s and Playboy South Africa‘s “Playmate of the Month.”

Per the piece, Khloe was later named Playboy Cyber Girl of the Month in January of 2014, and Cyber Girl of the Year in 2015.