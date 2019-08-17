Ryan Gosling Lunches With Taika Waititi Sparking ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’ Casting Rumors

A simple lunch out in Los Angeles has sparked some major Marvel Cinematic Universe rumors. Ryan Gosling and Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi were spotted out in LA on Friday afternoon grabbing a bite to eat together. It was Taika’s birthday, but many are speculating that it wasn’t a celebratory lunch, but more so to do with business.

Just Jared snapped the photos of the duo at lunch together, which have sparked MCU fans into a frenzy. Most of the comments under Just Jared’s post on Twitter were of concerned Gosling fans hoping he wasn’t going to appear in Waititi’s upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder which is scheduled to start filming in early 2020. MCU fans, have another opinion.

Ryan doesn’t have any projects currently in the works, according to his IMDB profile, but he has been linked to a different Waititi project: Akira. The live-action film was pushed back, however, to accommodate production on Thor: Love and Thunder. It’s not known if Gosling is still attached to that movie at this time or not, but if the duo were having a meeting over something, it was probably for Akira over Thor 4.

This isn’t the first time Gosling has been included in some MCU buzz. Several years ago the First Man actor was reportedly considered for the role of Doctor Strange but passed after decided to steer away from superhero flicks.

Ryan Gosling was spotted meeting up with #Thor4 director Taika Waititi! Get the details: https://t.co/kZL2yShCC4 — JustJared.com (@JustJared) August 16, 2019

While doing press junkets for First Man last year, Gosling made a comment about playing Batman that suggested he just wasn’t interested in joining the genre.

“I don’t think anybody wants that,” he said of playing the Caped Crusader.

Of course, that could have been specific to playing Bruce Wayne in a universe that’s been struggling in comparison to Marvel Studios.

A big name like Gosling in the MCU isn’t as much of a stretch as it used to be, with many Academy Award winners and nominees making their way into the studio over the last several years. Angelia Jolie has just been confirmed to appear in 2020’s The Eternals, alongside fellow big wig Salma Hayek.

Loading...

For now, the only names attached to Thor: Love and Thunder are Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson, and Natalie Portman. Tom Hiddleston is also rumored to return after Loki concludes on Disney+ in 2021. The Inquisitr previously reported on how the God of Mischief could make his way back into the MCU after meeting his demise in Avengers: Infinity War.

While some are hoping Gosling doesn’t enter the superhero genre, others are totally on board for it.

“Ryan gosling in thor: love and thunder?? make this happen marvel,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Is Ryan Gosling coming out of retirement for a Thor movie? Pls,” another added.