Watch Kansas City Chiefs Vs. Pittsburgh Steelers Stream Live: NFL Preseason Week 2, Start Time, Preview

The team with the best record on the AFC last year, the Kansas City Chiefs, travel to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers in tough NFL preseason matchup.

Last year, the Pittsburgh Steelers were forced to adjust to life without three-time Pro Bowl running back Le’Veon Bell, who sat out the entire season in a contract dispute, and then left for the New York Jets after the season. Perhaps as a result, the Steelers finished at 9-6 and failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2013, per Pro Football Reference. This year, the Steelers have also lost wide receiver Antonio Brown — a seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver. Now, the Steelers face their first real test when they host the AFC’s winningest team in 2018, the Kansas City Chiefs, in a Week 2 preseason NFL game that will live stream from Heinz Field.

To find out how to watch a free live stream of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL preseason Week 2 showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. EDT at 68,400-seat Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, August 16. That start time will be 6:30 p.m. CDT, and 4:30 p.m. PDT.

In the United Kingdom and Ireland, the Chiefs-Steelers preseason game kicks off at 12:30 a.m. British Summer Time on Sunday, August 17. Down under in Australia, the game gets underway at 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Eastern Australia Standard Time, or 7:30 a.m. Western. In Japan, kickoff will come at 8:30 a.m. Japan Time on Sunday.

Of course, the Steelers team that takes the field on Saturday will also be missing future Hall of Fame quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, who will sit out the game in favor of former Oklahoma State star Mason Rudolph, according to the Belleville News-Democrat newspaper. How many of the Steelers’ other starters will see playing time in the game remains unclear.

But for the Chiefs, Coach Andy Reid says that he expects his starters, presumably including last year’s NFL touchdown pass leader — with 50 — Patrick Mahomes, to complete the entire first half of the game. The Chiefs steamrolled the Cincinnati Bengals in their first preseason outing, 38-17, per NFL.com, but even a weakened Steelers squad should present a tougher obstacle for Mahomes and company.

Patrick Mahomes (pictured) tossed 50 touchdown passes last season, only the third quarterback in NFL history to hit that mark. Joe Sargent / Getty Images

NFL Game Pass offers a free trial period to watch a live stream of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers preseason NFL contest. The service carries live streams of all NFL preseason games, as well as on-demand replays of NFL games throughout the 2019 season, and is available in the United States and numerous foreign countries. For a full list of all countries around the world that receive the service, see the NFL Game Pass Support site.

Loading...

NFL Game Pass charges a $99 fee — but also offers a seven-day free trial, during which time fans can check out the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers and all other NFL preseason Week 2 matchups at no charge.

Or, fans may use the stream provided by NFL Network. Viewers should be aware that accessing the NFL Network live stream requires login credentials from a participating cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

But there is another way to live stream the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Pittsburgh Steelers NFL preseason showdown for free without a cable subscription. To do so legally, fans can sign up for a free trial of one of the “over the top” live TV streaming packages, including Sling TV, Fubo TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of those internet TV services require credit card information and subscription fees, but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and during that free week, fans can watch the Chiefs-Steelers game, and other NFL preseason matchups, streamed live, and free.