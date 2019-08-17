Mackenzie McKee Slams Husband After Bombshell Split Announcement, Says She Has ‘Really Opened’ Her Eyes

On Friday, Teen Mom OG guest mom Mackenzie McKee shocked fans when she announced that she had split form her husband of nearly six years, Josh McKee. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Mackenzie denied allegations that Josh had cheated on her, but admitted that her marriage “needed a break.” Now, on what would be her sixth-wedding-anniversary, Mackenzie opened up to Us Weekly about the split and slammed her husband, calling him a “horrible person.”

“Turns out, Josh is not a good man whatsoever. Watching the show and catching him in lies, seeing how independent he is, I realize I deserve better,” Mackenzie said.

Mackenzie began sharing her story on the last few episodes of Teen Mom OG this season. She and Josh traveled to New York City to film for the Teen Mom OG reunion special. Mackenzie was open about her marriage troubles with Josh when she started sharing her story with viewers. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, an explosive fight between the couple recently aired and showed Josh driving off after a fight with his wife. On another episode, Mackenzie confronted Josh about whether or not he cheated on her when he was out of town for work.

“I have fought for this marriage for many years, and lately, I’ve really opened my eyes to what a horrible person he is.”

Mackenzie was first introduced to viewers on her Season 4 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the episode, she and Josh found out they were expecting a baby together. They welcomed their son and then went on to share their story on the short-lived spin-off Teen Mom 3. Mackenzie and Josh went on to have two more children together and tied-the-knot on August 17, 2013.

Mackenzie made the announcement via Twitter on Friday, explaining why she had decided to split from her husband.

“However I would like to say, that due to stress, me needing to stay focused, the media, etc. I am deciding my marriage needs a break. My heart breaks for my kids. But as of right now, this is what’s best. Thank you.”

With the season finale of Teen Mom OG ready to air on Monday night, it is unclear if Mackenzie will be back for another season. She was added on a trial basis as a “guest mom” for the final episodes of the season. There is no word yet if she will return to the next season of Teen Mom OG as a regular cast member or not.

For now, fans can tune in Monday night for the season finale of the show.