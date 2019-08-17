Niece Waidhofer Films Herself While Unbuttoning Her Corset In New Video

Texan glamour model Niece Waidhofer is famous on Instagram for posting her sultry pictures almost every day. Since fans absolutely love her sexiness and her distinct sense of style, each one of her posts instantly go viral.

Following her sexy pic and video posting ritual, the model shared a new clip on Saturday, August 17, where she was featured filming herself while unbuttoning her corset.

The model wore a black corset that she paired with a skimpy black thong to stay true to her Gothic style. She let her brunette tresses down and opted for a full face of makeup to keep it glamorous. Niece completed her look with a pair of knee-high boots.

To film the video, Niece stood against the backdrop of a mirror so that fans could also take a look at her booty. The stunner started the video by focusing the camera on her face, then gradually moved it down to her torso to expose an ample amount of cleavage.

To tease her fans, she slowly started unbuttoning her corset. Once she undid the last button, she focused the camera on the mirror which showed the corset falling down on the floor.

Complying with Instagram’s policy on nudity, Niece did not show off her assets. Yet, she exposed enough to send a wave of excitement through her fans.

As of this writing, and within an hour of posting, the sexy video has amassed more than 50,000 likes and about 700 comments, as fans and followers drooled over Niece’s hot figure and naughtiness and showered her with compliments.

Before sharing the hot video, Niece treated her fans to a very racy selfie where she could be seen wearing a black sleeveless shirt which she lifted up to expose her bare chest as well as her perky breasts — a move which instantly sent pulses racing.

The model let her hair down, wore smokey-eyes makeup and smiled naughtily to pose for the mirror selfie. Within less than a day of going live, the picture has racked up more than 52,000 likes and about 600 comments, which shows that the stunner is exceedingly popular on the photo-sharing website.

In the caption, the model joked about her lonely lifestyle and wrote that she will die alone surrounded by 16 Pomeranians.

“You won’t be alone. All you need to do is ask. Any man would be happy to live out his life with you,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Can you please keep me?” wrote another.

According to an article by Famous Birthdays, the 28-year-old model is an ambassador for several apparel brands, including Yandy and Rannka. Apart from being a lingerie model, she is also a cosplay artist.