LeAnn Rimes Delights Fans In Strapless Bikini

LeAnn Rimes is continuing her hot girl summer in her latest social media shot.

On Saturday, LeAnn Rimes took to her Instagram story to share a photo of herself having some fun in the sun while wearing a skimpy little bikini.

In the sexy snapshot, the country music singer is seen wearing a strapless, brown bikini top that flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and rock hard abs. She also added a pair of brown, black, and white striped, high-waisted bottoms, which she reveals is from Montce Swim, to complete her beachy look.

LeAnn had her long, blond hair pulled back into a ponytail behind her head with a white hair band, and accessorized her look with a pair of oversized sunglasses and a ring on her finger.

Rimes also donned a minimal makeup look for the photo, which included darkened eyebrows, bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a nude lip.

In the image, the singer sits on a boat and holds on to the side as she looks away from the camera and out at the gorgeous blue water on the lake where she spent the day relaxing. The clear, blue sky is also seen in the background of the photo.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, LeAnn Rimes has had multiple performances over the summer, and she recently opened up about how she hopes her fans walk away from her shows.

“I hope people leave with a smile on their face, that they know they are loved and in turn extend love to others. I hope they walk out feeling lighter and more joyful than when they walked in,” Rimes stated, per Herald Extra.

Meanwhile, the singer also recently did a Hallmark Christmas movie, where she got to incorporate acting with her first love, singing, and says she’d love to do more work with the network.

“I would love to do more films and do more with Hallmark. They were an amazing partner for It’s Christmas, Eve. That project was a passion project for me; I had always wanted to do a movie that had music intertwined in it, but not necessarily in an assuming way. It was so fun to shoot, Christmas is my favorite time of the year,” Rimes added.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of LeAnn Rimes’ life, music career, and her relationship with husband Eddie Cibrian by following the country music singer on her social media accounts.