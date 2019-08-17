James Corden’s Wife, Julia Carey, Is A Sizzling Hottie In Tight Jeans & Strappy Sandals On L.A. Dinner Date

James Corden seems to have chosen a wife who ticks boxes on the attractiveness front. The Late Late Show host was photographed by The Daily Mail last night, with images showing the 40-year-old’s outing to be a dinner date with his wife. James and Julia Carey were out in Los Angeles, California for a bite to eat, although it looked like they’d left their three children at home.

Julia was photographed in what appeared to be a bit of a twinning moment with Corden. While the chat show host was clad in a simple black shirt with jeans, his wife was mirroring him with a feminine version of the outfit. Julia was photographed wearing her tight denims with a stylish black and metallic belt, although she appeared to have gone low-frills with her plain black tee. The blonde had, however, accessorized her ensemble with some extra flourishes. The television producer had opted for strappy sandals with a wedged heel, plus a small black clutch bag.

The couple didn’t seem out to flaunt their romance as they headed into L.A.’s Giorgio Baldi restaurant. That said, they weren’t ducking the cameras either.

James and Julia tied the knot back in 2012. Together, they are parents to three children. Eight-year-old Max is joined by younger siblings Carey and Charlotte.

James Corden and Julia Carey cut casual figures in matching black tops and blue jeans as they enjoy romantic dinner date in Los Angeles https://t.co/wyhm1PmqX4 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) August 17, 2019

For most Americans, James Corden is just one of those faces. Tuning into late-night TV will invariably find the star’s face on the screen at some point, although James’ rise to fame in Hollywood came somewhat unexpected. Over in his native Britain, fans are still a little taken aback at how the Gavin and Stacey sitcom star became such a major U.S. face. Those less familiar with Gavin and Stacey may want to give the comedy series a shot. In it, Corden plays a run-of-the-mill Brit who isn’t all that lucky in love.

Corden’s career now sees him rubbing shoulders with some of Hollywood’s biggest A-Listers. While the encounters largely come by virtue of Corden interviewing the rich and famous as his job, the star is increasingly seen mingling with the industry’s upper echelon.

Loading...

Of course, Corden is also known for jamming out with celebrities on “Carpool Karaoke,” where he has been joined by megastars including Ariana Grande, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, and Lady Gaga. An amusing episode with Grande saw Corden give the thank u, next singer a piggy-back ride into a Starbucks. Naturally, the songstress ordering a Grande-sized beverage provided much humor.

Fans wishing to see more of James should follow his Instagram.