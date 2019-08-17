Sofia Richie Busts Out Of Tiny Crop Top On Instagram

Sofia Richie is showing off some stunning new photos of herself on social media, and her fans are thrilled.

On Satuday, Sofia Richie took to her Instagram account to share a set of photos of herself having fun during her recent lavish vacation with Kylie Jenner, Scott Disick, and other friends.

In the first photo, the model is seen sitting at a restaurant wearing a very skimpy crop top, which flaunted her ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, and impressive abs.

Richie had her long, blonde hair pulled back into a sleek bun for the outing, with some pieces of her bangs hanging down to frame her face. She looked at a menu as she sported a pair of dark sunglasses.

In another photo, Sofia, who is the daughter of music icon Lionel Richie, stares out at the beautiful view while she rested her head on her hand.

Richie donned a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter, and a light pink color on her lips. She also added a pair of silver earrings and a silver watch on her wrist.

In the final photo, Richie shared a snap of her table, which included spaghetti, bread, salad, and a gorgeous ocean view. Her boyfriend, Scott Disick’s arms is also seen in the photo as he donned a gold watch for the dinner date night in Liguria, Italy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Sofia Richie and Scott Disick have been dating for about two years, and it seems that fans are waiting for an engagement announcement to come.

However, sources tell Hollywood Life, that Sofia is no longer worried about when and if Scott will pop the question. Instead, she’s happy with the way their relationship currently is, and is fine waiting to walk down the aisle with Disick.

“Scott’s timeline on marriage won’t matter to Sofia because she’s not looking to get married anytime soon,” an insider told the outlet.

“Sofia is very happy with the way things are, so it’s a non-issue. Right now Sofia’s feeling especially good about where her and Scott are at because the Kardashians have been embracing her more and more, she’s part of the inner circle now,” the insider continued.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Sofia Richie’s life, career, and relationship with Scott Disick by following the model on her social media accounts.