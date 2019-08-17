Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper Reportedly Seen Vacationing Together In Europe

The duo, who made headlines for their portrayal of Jack and Ally in last year's 'A Star is Born,' were seen sharing an 'intimate meal.'

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper were reportedly spotted sharing an “intimate meal” together on a vacation that took the actor and actress around Europe.

According to The Daily Mirror, the duo, who played love interests Jack and Ally Maine in the Cooper-directed remake of A Star is Born, was allegedly spotted by a source for the gossip magazine during a vacation they shared on the private island of Panarea, which is off the coast of Sicily. The vacation later moved to France, according to the publication.

Relationship rumors were fueled following an intimate performance of the duo’s hit “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards in February, in which the singer-turned-actress and the actor-turned-director sang their chart-topping song to each other, while Cooper’s then-girlfriend Irina Shayk watched from the audience.

The famous duo was allegedly seen together eating breakfast and stayed close through lunch, though The Daily Mirror claims that Cooper and Gaga would not pose for photographs. Relationship rumors have been swirling since Gaga and Cooper starred opposite each other in the 2018 blockbuster film, which earned Cooper and Gaga an Oscar for Best Original Song for their duet on the album soundtrack, which was penned primarily by Gaga.

Cooper and Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta, reportedly discovered their chemistry when 44-year-old Cooper came to Gaga’s house to discuss A Star is Born. The pop star, who recently took to Twitter to remind fans of her Italian heritage, reportedly made Cooper some reheated pasta, per Eater.

According to a timeline of Cooper and Gaga’s relationship by Vulture, Gaga was first announced to be cast as the lead in Cooper’s A Star is Born in August 2015, just about a month after the “Bad Romance” singer announced her separation from finance and longtime boyfriend actor Taylor Kinney. While Cooper and Gaga would seem cozy getting groceries together in September of that year, Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk announced they were expecting their first child in November.

By February of 2017, Gaga was announced to be dating her manager, Christian Carino, though the couple would later split in February of this year after a brief engagement. Cooper and Shayk announced that they had decided to split in June.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old performer, who shot to popularity in 2009 with her debut single “Just Dance,” has been teasing fans with new music on her Instagram. Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, a Miami radio station claimed that new music from the singer was on the way. Besides her work with Cooper on the A Star is Born soundtrack, Gaga last released an album in 2016. The 2016 album, Joanne, featured a more stripped-down, country-tinged sound than her previous works, and spawned singles “Perfect Illusion” and “Million Reasons.”