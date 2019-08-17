Lady Gaga And Bradley Cooper Did Not Vacation Together & Still Aren’t Dating

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper still aren’t dating, despite what you may have read online. False reports that the two were spotted vacationing together surfaced on Saturday, but the reporting outlets have since removed those claims.

According to Gossip Cop, Gaga and Cooper are not dating nor have they dated.

Over the past several months, relationship rumors have been fueled following an intimate performance of the duo’s hit “Shallow” at the 2019 Academy Awards in February, in which the singer-turned-actress and the actor-turned-director sang their chart-topping song to each other, while Cooper’s then-girlfriend Irina Shayk watched from the audience.

These rumors have been swirling since Gaga and Cooper starred opposite each other in the 2018 blockbuster film A Star is Born, which earned Cooper and Gaga an Oscar for Best Original Song for their duet on the album soundtrack — which was penned primarily by Gaga.

Cooper and Gaga, whose birth name is Stefani Germanotta, were said to have discovered their chemistry when 44-year-old Cooper came to Gaga’s house to discuss A Star is Born. The pop star, who recently took to Twitter to remind fans of her Italian heritage, reportedly made Cooper some reheated pasta, per Eater. It seems, however, that the two simply met as friends.

According to a timeline of Cooper and Gaga’s relationship by Vulture, Gaga was first announced to be cast as the lead in Cooper’s A Star is Born in August 2015, just about a month after the “Bad Romance” singer announced her separation from fiancé and longtime boyfriend actor Taylor Kinney. While Cooper and Gaga would seem cozy getting groceries together in September of that year, Cooper and girlfriend Irina Shayk announced they were expecting their first child in November.

By February of 2017, Gaga was announced to be dating her manager, Christian Carino, though the couple would later split in February of this year after a brief engagement. Cooper and Shayk announced that they had decided to split in June. These days, Gaga is said to be dating sound engineer Dan Horton.

Meanwhile, the 33-year-old performer, who shot to popularity in 2009 with her debut single “Just Dance,” has been teasing fans with new music on her Instagram. Per a previous report from The Inquisitr, a Miami radio station claimed that new music from the singer was on the way. Besides her work with Cooper on the A Star is Born soundtrack, Gaga last released an album in 2016. The 2016 album, Joanne, featured a more stripped-down, country-tinged sound than her previous works, and spawned singles “Perfect Illusion” and “Million Reasons.”