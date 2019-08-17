Jamie Foxx Spotted With Two Women, Hinting At Katie Holmes Breakup

In the last couple of days, Jamie Foxx has been spotted at two nightclubs with two different women, and it’s fueling speculation that his relationship with Katie Holmes might be over.

Us Weekly reports that in the wee hours of August 17, the Oscar-winning actor was seen leaving the Bootsy Bellows nightclub in West Hollywood with a dark-haired woman in a silver-gray minidress. They left the venue in Foxx’s car and she rode in the front seat.

As the article notes, he was seen hanging out with a blond mystery woman at the Delilah and Highlight Room in Los Angeles on Thursday, August 15.

But TMZ reports that the identity of the brunette has been revealed. Her name is Sela Vave, and she’s a singer. Vave has posted photos with Foxx on her Instagram before and the caption of one of her posts implies that he’s her mentor.

“I am so grateful to this man! Thank you so much @iamjamiefoxx for everything you do and for believing in me,” she wrote.

There doesn’t seem to be any word yet on who the blond mystery woman is.

Katie Holmes and Jamie Foxx have long been secretive about the nature of their relationship. But recently, it seems that they’ve been more open to confirming that they’re actually a couple.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, the two attended the Met Gala in May, dressed in coordinated outfits by the same designer, Zac Posen. They even posed for a photo inside the venue, and according to Us Weekly, Foxx and Holmes also appeared in an Instagram story posted on Posen’s account. The video was posted in an article by The Daily Mail and fans can see them being playful together as they hung out in a limo with other celebrities.

A source previously told Us Weekly that Holmes and Foxx are happy with their relationship, as it stands, and have no plans to get married.

“Katie and Jamie live a very private lifestyle and intend to keep it that way,” the “insider” said. “They don’t plan on getting engaged anytime soon because they’re happy with how things are right now.”

“She’s infatuated with him. It’s what Katie signed up for,” a separate source said.

Given how secretive they’ve been, it seems unlikely that Foxx or Holmes will ever confirm their relationship status via a statement or interview. So, interested observers will just have to continue to examine paparazzi photos to figure out whether they’re romantically involved or not.