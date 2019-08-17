WWE News: Legendary Wrestler Says WWE Never Signed Him Because The Undertaker Didn’t Like Him

One legend not liking another legend may have led to a hole in his career.

There is absolutely no doubt that The Undertaker is one of the most legendary superstars to ever step in a wrestling ring, WWE and beyond. He will forever be known as one of the all-time greats, and there are always stories of how he’s a great person and respected by countless people. Not everyone will always like everyone else, though, and one wrestling legend isn’t fond of the phenom because he felt as if Taker is the reason WWE never signed him.

Bill Dundee has been wrestling for more than five decades, and he has won championships in countless promotions. As a matter of fact, he has won nearly 60 titles over the years with the majority of them coming in the USWA and NWA Southern, but he was never a member of a major wrestling promotion.

As he’s aged, Dundee has worked as a promoter and booker for multiple promotions as well, but again, he’s never been in company such as WWE. According to him, it had nothing to do with his work ethic or wrestling talent, but Dundee believes WWE never signed him because of The Undertaker.

While this is simply his side of the story, Dundee said he even made it as far as having dinner with the McMahons, but things went downhill from there.

In an interview with Wrestling Epicenter, Bill Dundee spoke on a number of wrestling topics, which brought about many stories from his long career. When it came to not being hired by WWE, though, Dundee places full blame on The Undertaker.

“(laughs) Yeah, they were interviewing me for a job but the Undertaker didn’t want me to have that job… Well, he and a couple other people. But, I think Undertaker did the most of it. I have no earthly idea why he don’t like me. He used to know a young lady and that ought to let you know some kind of idea. She gave him a version of me. But, I don’t know why he doesn’t like me.”

Dundee spoke on the creation of All Elite Wrestling and said that with it being run by Cody Rhodes and it being wrestling, he’ll watch it. As for WWE? Dundee said that he “wouldn’t watch Vince (McMahon)’s show if it was the last one on the face of the Earth.”

To hardcore wrestling fans, Bill Dundee will go down as one of the greatest to ever set foot in a ring even if he was never in WWE or WCW or other major promotions. He almost had a time when he was going to work for the McMahons and sign with WWE, but according to him, The Undertaker took his chance to achieve that one.