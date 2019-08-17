Megan Fox Shows Off Curves During Lunch Date With Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and her husband, Brian Austin Green, were spotted having lunch with their son, Journey, this week, and they looked stylish while doing so.

According to Daily Mail, Megan and Brian were photographed by the paparazzi as they spent some family time together in Calabasas on Saturday.

In the photos, the actress is seen sporting a pair of distressed jeans and a short-sleeved, black, v-neck t-shirt. The ensemble put her curvy hips, long, lean legs, toned arms, and tiny waist on display.

Megan had her long, dark brown hair styled in straight strands that fell down her back and over her shoulders as she accessorized her look with a brown hat, matching belt, dark sunglasses, and some leopard-print shoes.

She also donned a full face of makeup in the photos, which included darkened eyebrows, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark berry color on her lips.

Brian carried his son on his shoulders and wore a short-sleeved, gray t-shirt and some dark blue pants. He also sported some dark sunglasses and wore a pair of black-and-white checkered sneakers.

Meanwhile, the pair’s son wore a navy blue tank top, denim shorts and gray-and-blue sneakers.

Currently, Brian Austin Green is playing himself in a Beverly Hills, 90210 reboot with a twist. In the show, he’s married to a famous singer, Shay, played by Lala Anthony.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Megan Fox recently shared a set of photos of herself on Instagram after months of silence on the social media site.

However, not all of her followers were kind in the comment section. While many of Fox’s fans gushed over her gorgeous looks in the pictures, unfortunately, others left critical comments claiming that the actress has had too much plastic surgery.

However, in the past, Megan has opened up about people who get plastic surgery, denying that she’s had any work done on her lips and encouraging others to seek therapy before going under the knife.

“I will say for people who question the authenticity of my lips, you can clearly see that my lips are my lips,” Fox previously stated, adding that she “would encourage anyone [who wants plastic surgery] to first speak with a therapist, to try and figure out where this want comes from, because a lot of times it’s not related to your teeth or your nose or your chin — the surgery is not going to alleviate that insecurity for you,” Fox stated, per Daily Mail.

Fans can see more of Megan Fox by following her on Instagram.