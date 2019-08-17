Kylie Jenner & Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunt Curves In Figure-Hugging Outfits While Sipping Rosé

The friends looked stunning in their sexy outfits.

Kylie Jenner is continuing her Italian birthday celebration with BFF Anastasia “Stassie” Karanikolaou. The reality star shared a snap on Instagram, showing the friends sipping rosé. In the photo, Kylie wears a figure-hugging, ruched blue mini-dress with bell sleeves. Her ample cleavage and long, lean legs were on full display. The makeup mogul opted for a subtle cat-eye and a nude lipstick to enhance her gorgeous features. Kylie slicked back her dark hair in a bun.

Stassie sported a collared white romper. Like her bestie, Stassie flaunted her curves and toned, tan legs. The stunner also wore her hair in a bun.

Fans took to the comments section to compliment the friends.

“My favorite duo,” wrote a fan.

“Kylie looks good af,” added another.

“Soooo beautiful,” chimed in a third Instagram user, adding numerous heart-eye emoji.

The post has racked up more than 1.4 million likes.

Stassie uploaded a full picture of her ensemble on her Instagram account. In the photo, the 22-year-old posed, standing on stairs in the streets of Portofino. The Good American model showed off her perky derriere.

Stassie’s followers seemed to love the sexy snap.

“You look classy af!” commented a fan.

“Dream a**,” said another.

“Speechless at your beauty,” complimented a different follower.

Recently, Stassie and pal Sofia Richie faced accusations of photoshopping their images. According to In Touch, Stassie posted a picture of the pair on Thursday. While many fans praised the friends for their looks, some criticized the stunners for reportedly editing their features. Many pointed out that Sofia’s hand appeared to be elongated.

“What’s up with her hand?” asked a fan.

“Why yo arm so long,” questioned another.

This was not the first time Stassie has been accused of altering her photos. In July, Insider reported critics claimed the blonde edited an image of her and Kylie wearing matching Balenciaga dresses. Fans noted Stassie’s leg looked blurred and distorted, suggesting she had airbrushed the picture. Others commented that the social media model’s hips appeared to be wavy, which is another indication the photo had been edited.

Stassie was also called out for allegedly photoshopping a bikini picture, posted on July 15.

“Stass I would delete this, your private area skin is rippling, which makes the photo looked altered,” advised a follower.

The stunner asserted she did not alter the image. Kylie came to her friend’s defense.

“Leave her thick thighs and phat p***y out of this!!!!!!” commented the mother-of-one.