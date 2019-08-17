Hailey Baldwin Posts Floppy-Haired Throwback Of Justin Bieber: ‘Hehe’

Hailey Bieber has gone down the throwback road. The 22-year-old wife to Justin Bieber might regularly feature in up-to-date photos with her superstar husband, but it looks like the model was in the mood to post an old picture of the “Sorry” singer today.

Earlier today, Hailey took to her Instagram stories. The blonde didn’t show her face – rather, she posted a super-old photo of Justin back in his floppy-haired era. The image showed Justin in what was likely his early to mid-teens. The star appeared very youthful-looking, with his former trademark of side-swept hair appearing to take center stage. Justin appeared looking right into the camera from underneath a black baseball cap, with a shirt matching the headwear.

Hailey used miniscule writing in whites across Justin’s face.

“Hehe,” she wrote.

“I like a girl who is smart so we can carry on a conversation” also appeared written below the singer’s head.

The model offered no context in her story. Fans following the couple’s social media may, however, have interpreted the throwback photo as an attempt to contrast recent social media updates showing the pair as they are now. As The Inquisitr reported two days ago, Justin took to Instagram with a gushing tribute to his wife. Earlier today, both Hailey and Justin posted a black-and-white photo of themselves enjoying some time off.

Hailey may have been poking fun at how Justin once looked, but it looks like the singer is prepared to go down the throwback route himself. Earlier this month, Justin took to Instagram with an old photo showing himself as a child with a group of friends.

Hailey and Justin now come as a bonafide power couple. Their 2018 marriage came unannounced, with Justin surprising the world when he took to social media to announce that he and Hailey had gotten hitched. Since getting married, the couple has been profiled by Vogue. The magazine didn’t solely focus on Justin and Hailey’s relationship, but it did give them a chance to offer fans some less-known information.

Speaking about her early days with Justin, Hailey revealed that she wasn’t a major groupie.

“I was never a superfan, of him or of anyone. It was never that crazed, screaming thing. I didn’t think about it in any kind of way except for the fact that he was cute. Everybody had a crush on him. But for the first few years we had a weird age gap.”

Meanwhile, Justin revealed just how much of a good influence Hailey has been on him.

“I’m the emotionally unstable one….Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need,” the singer said.