‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Throws Shade At ‘RHOBH’ Storylines

Kelly Dodd of The Real Housewives of Orange County isn’t afraid of starting a little bit of drama here and there. The reality star has no filter, which has caused her to become the center of attention on RHOC for the last several seasons. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kelly managed to throw a little bit of shade at the women of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, whether it was intentional or not.

“You know, the other franchises they have, like, panty-gate, or they concentrate on the dog?” Kelly quipped about RHOBH. “No, no, no. This is, like, a show. This is, like, you have family drama, you have friend drama, you have people’s personal stories — there’s so much content, and so many moving parts, I think that it’s gonna be, probably, the best season out of all 14 seasons.”

Kelly was filling in ET on what’s to come in Season 14, suggesting that her show has actual storylines, where RHOBH has been centered around a bunch of nonsense. Fans were very disappointed with RHOBH recently since the entire season revolved around Puppy Gate, and the lives of the women were not delved into at all. It was a scandal that most Housewives franchises would have gotten over in an episode or two, but it dragged on for months on RHOBH.

The 43-year-old has confirmed that Season 14 of RHOC is going to dive into the lives of each of the women, and have several storylines that play out over time. Unfortunately for Kelly, it looks like a lot of the drama this season is going to revolve around her.

“I’m dreading to watch all of it back,” Kelly said. “They say so many lies and rumors about me, that it was really hard for me… It’s gonna be hard for me. It’s going to be an entertaining one, to say the least.”

While she might be in good standing in current episodes with Tamra Judge and Shannon Storms-Beador, things are going to take a turn for the worse as the season goes on. Kelly has confirmed that she’s not on good terms with her former friends these days and definitely has not mended her friendship with Vicki Gunvalson.

Kelly appears to still have good relationships with Gina Kirschenheiter and Emily Simpson, who are both in their sophomore years. The three ladies have posed with one another in various Instagram photos of the last several weeks and it looks like the two sides of Season 14 have been defined.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs every Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.