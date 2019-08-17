Jeffrey Epstein’s Friend, Jean-Luc Brunel, Reportedly Drugged, Raped Models

Although Jeffrey Epstein’s death — ruled a suicide — may mean many secrets of the powerful and influential will never come out, it’s not the end of his disturbing legacy. Some of his victims are suing his estate, and The Daily Beast reports that Epstein’s close friend, Jean-Luc Brunel, who is the former head of Karin Models and Mc2, is being accused of drugging and raping models.

Brunel is also accused of recruiting underage girls to be pimped out of Epstein’s New York apartments. While Brunel and his attorney have not responded to recent calls for comment, he previously denied accusations of sexual misconduct and involvement in Epstein’s crimes back in 2015.

“I strongly deny having committed any illicit act or any wrongdoing in the course of my work as a scouter or model agencies manager,” he said at the time. “I have exercised with the utmost ethical standard for almost 40 years.”

Brunel appeared on the flight logs of Epstein’s private plane, referred to as the “Lolita Express,” more than 15 times. He also visited Epstein almost 70 times in jail, as well as during his time in house arrest.

Virginia Roberts, whose last name is now Giuffre, is one of the first people to speak out against Epstein for alleged sexual abuse. She claims that Brunel was one of the many powerful men in the accused sex trafficker’s network, and says that he used his agency to lure foreign girls into sex work.

“A lot of the girls came from poor countries or poor backgrounds, and he lured them in with a promise of making good money,” Giuffre said back in 2015. “Jeffrey Epstein has told me that he has slept with over 1,000 of Brunel’s girls, and everything that I have seen confirms this claim.”

Jeffrey Epstein’s closest friend, French model scout Jean-Luc Brunel, is accused of preying on underage girls and farming them out to Epstein and others https://t.co/eWe2BUFzaB — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) August 17, 2019

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, two alleged victims of Epstein’s are suing his estate. They claim that Epstein’s female accomplice lured them into a sex trafficking ring. According to the victims, who were reportedly 18- and 20-years-old at the time, Epstein’s recruiter used promises of money to get them into Epstein’s home, where he then sexually assaulted them.

Epstein’s longtime associate Ghislaine Maxwell and three unnamed female members of his household staff are also the subject of a lawsuit. In addition to Epstein’s estate, Jennifer Araoz is suing the four women, whom she claims acted as recruiters for the underage sex ring.

According to Attorney General William Barr, Epstein’s co-conspirators are not off the hook following the financier’s suicide and will face charges as the investigation proceeds.