Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Tiny, Strapless Bikini

Elizabeth Hurley is heating up social media again with yet another racy bikini shot.

On Saturday, Elizabeth Hurley took to her Instagram account to share a photo of herself rocking a skimpy little bikini, and her fans went wild over the picture.

In the sexy snapshot, the actress is seen standing in front of some windows as she dons a black, strapless bikini with white stripes.

The skimpy swimwear flaunts Hurley’s ample cleavage, toned arms, flat tummy, impressive abs, and lean legs as she strikes a sexy pose for the camera.

Elizabeth has her long, brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and over her shoulder.

She also donned a minimal makeup look for the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a nude lip color to complete her glam look.

Hurley accessorized the beach look with a pair of heart-shaped sunglasses and a dainty gold chain with a pendant around her neck.

In the background of the photo, an outdoor table and chairs can be seen, as well as some reflections in the window.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Elizabeth Hurley may be one of the hottest stars on Instagram, but she recently revealed that she’s currently single.

However, the actress has expressed interest in dating again, but only if she finds someone very special whom she deems worth entering into a relationship with.

“All of my boyfriends, husbands, and fiancees [sic] have been my best friends, so it’s a terrible gap they leave. I think that’s when you learn the importance of having other sources of comfort, fun, and intimacy. You feel cozy with people that have been your best friends for 30 years, but occasionally you’ll meet someone who you click with — it’s important to keep yourself open to that,” Elizabeth previously told the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, Hurley isn’t known for shying away from high profile relationships. She has dated many men in the public eye such as NBA star Steve Nash, film producer Steve Bing, and actors such as Matthew Perry, Denis Leary, Tom Sizemore, and High Grant. She has also previously been married to millionaire Arun Nayar.

Fans can see more of Elizabeth Hurley’s life, career, as well as her son Damian by following the Austin Powers actress on her social media accounts.