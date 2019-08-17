‘DWTS’ Instagram Teaser Has Eagled-Eyed Fans Convinced Hannah Brown Is On The Cast

'The Bachelorette' star's identity is allegedly uncovered, courtesy of a freckle!

Dancing With the Stars fans are waiting patiently for the official Season 28 cast reveal, which is set to take place on Good Morning America next week, but fans of another ABC franchise are already convinced they’ve uncovered the identity of one of the contestants.

In a new post on the official DWTS Instagram page, a black-and-white photo of a mystery woman with long hair is shown, but her face is not in the picture. The teaser asks fans if they have “any guesses” as to the identity of the woman, who is rocking a form-fitting dress and a glittery DWTS tattoo on her arm.

It didn’t take long for eagle-eyed ABC fans to determine the photo is of Bachelorette star Hannah Brown. Fans pointed to some telltale freckles on the mystery competitor’s hand that reportedly match Hannah B’s.

“That’s def Hannah,” one fan wrote. “I looked at her most recent [picture] she’s got the same hand freckles.”

“Hannah beasttt!!!!” another added. “I went to her [account] and tried to see little hints and on her hand she has that little mole and so does this picture!!!! And the hair ofc!!!”

“That’s Hannah B with them freckles on her hand. Why I know that idk!! Guess I watch way too much Bachelorette crap,” another viewer of the ABC dating show chimed in.

While almost all of the comments about Hannah B. competing on Dancing With the Stars were positive, a few DWTS followers complained that they have had “enough” of The Bachelorette star and her drama.

“Anyone but her please!!!!!!” one Dancing With the Stars fan wrote of Hannah.

It has already been highly rumored that Hannah Brown will compete on the new season of Dancing With the Stars, but the photo is now “proof” to some fans that she is definitely a contestant on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition. Bachelor spoiler king Reality Steve has already alleged that Hannah, who recently relocated from Alabama to Los Angeles, is a confirmed contestant on DWTS Season 28, as previously shared by The Inquisitr.

“I’m here to tell you that Hannah is absolutely gonna be on DWTS this year,” the Bachelor blogger wrote. “That should surprise no one.”

Reality Steve added that not only is Hannah the most “popular” female contestant in the history of the female-led ABC dating franchise, but she has the perfect personality for it. Hannah even has some dance experience from before her beauty pageant days, which would make her a Dancing With the Stars ringer.

If Hannah Brown does show up on the Dancing With the Stars cast list, she’ll do so with Chris Harrison’s blessing. The longtime Bachelorette host recently told Entertainment Tonight that he thinks Hannah B. would be “great” on the celebrity dancing show.

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 premieres Monday, September 16, on ABC.