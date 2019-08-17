Anna Nystrom’s Booty Falls Out Of Super-Tiny Shorts In New Pic

Anna Nystrom doesn’t seem to have any trouble capturing her Instagram fans’ attention. In particular, her newest post is racking up the likes by the minute. In the first 20 minutes since it went live, it’s received over 30,000 likes.

The photo showed Anna wearing a white, long-sleeved shirt and light denim shorts. The shorts were extra small, as her booty fell out of it. They also had frayed edges, and were from Levi. The bottoms were also high-waisted.

On the other hand, Anna’s shirt was somewhat see-through on the sleeves, with small ruffle accents on the bottom edges. She looked over her left shoulder and smiled with her lips closed for the shot.

The model stood with her left legs crossed over her right, and seemed to arch her back slightly to accentuate her derriere.

Anna’s fans were clearly loving the photo, and left plenty of rave reviews in the comments section.

“Eyes only on you baby,” said a fan.

“Oh you’re realy pretty,” added another fan.

“Beautiful & bootylicious 2,” said a follower.

Others got more creative with their comments.

“Cuts as a button,” noted an Instagram user.

“A beautiful creation of god,” declared a follower.

But that wasn’t all, as one fan thought she looked better than another well-known model.

“WOW!!!YOU GIVE HILDE A RUN FOR THE MONEY,” they exclaimed.

The fan was likely referring to Hilde Osland.

“You just made my day,” noted another fan.

One fan seemed to like the photo, but gave Nystrom a piece of advice.

“I love you.. but plz you don’t have to stand like this, be normal,” they said.

In addition, many of Anna’s followers commented on the tiny shorts.

“U make those Levi’s look so good!” said a fan.

“Girl look good in daisy dukes for sure,” said another fan.

Other fans tagged the model in their comments, likely hoping that it would catch Anna’s attention.

“Looking pretty in the picture ms @annanystrom, beautiful short jeans. Have a good sunny day lady,” said a follower.

“You are so breahtaking omg @annanystrom you’re simply perfection so stunning,” added another follower.

Besides the model’s shorts, it’s also notable that Nystrom wore her hair in a single, side braid. She parted her hair in the middle, and secured the braid with a white hair tie.

Her makeup also looked glam, as she sported dark eyeliner on her lower lids. She also wore dark eyeshadow. Anna also wore light pink lipstick, which kept her makeup looking flirty and fun for summer.