Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Arrived In Style For His Star-Studded, James Bond-Themed Birthday Party

Joe Jonas probably made sure his birthday vodka martini was shaken, not stirred, when he lifted a glass or two during his James Bond-themed celebration earlier this week.

On August 15, the singer and his wife, actress Sophie Turner, didn’t leave a single 007 symbol feature to chance. In fact, the pair even arrived at their posh destination in a Bond-approved Aston Martin, reported E! News.

Those signature moves didn’t stop on Thursday during a stylish bash thrown in honor of Joe’s 30th birthday at New York City’s tony restaurant, Cipriani Wall Street.

The classy dining spot, which operates inside a landmark Greek revival building, offers classic Italian dishes. Many have been borrowed from Harry’s Bar in Venice, scene of 007 assignments in both Moonraker and Casino Royale.

So what about the couple’s attire? Joe and Sophie obviously made their sartorial selection with James Bond in mind.

The birthday boy wore the expected formal clothing, including a white tuxedo jacket paired with a maroon pocket square and black slacks. He also donned the requisite black tie for the occasion.

Meanwhile, Sophie stood in as the ideal Bond girl. She was beyond sexy while still remaining classy in a navy halter gown with an open neckline that didn’t stop until the silky fabric hit her waist. With that getup, it was no surprise that she rocked plenty of side boob.

Joe’s wife’s black tie ensemble also featured a thigh-high slit revealing plenty of Sophie’s toned left leg. She had her feet firmly planted into heart-stopping stilettos featuring a gold strap around her ankle and she wore a prominent metal choker around her pretty neck.

Together, the stylish pair greeted their appropriately dressed guests for the evening, as addressed by E! News.

“Nick wore a black tux to the bash and Priyanka sported a short black sparkling semi-sheer fringed dress. Kevin also wore a black tux and Danielle arrived in a sleeveless silver gown.”

Beyond the Jonas family’s fashion statements, in at least one instance Joe smoked a cigar just as 007 did in The World Is Not Enough.

He was seen sucking on the stogie on the street while chatting with his brother, Nick, and his friend, stage actor Kevin Covert.

The Broadway star went all out with the Bond theme, taking on 007’s nemesis, criminal mastermind Ernst Stavro Blofeld. Covert went so far as to hold and stroke a stuffed replica of the super villian’s white Persian cat while wearing his signature Nehru jacket for Joe’s special occasion.

Inside Cipriani Wall Street, Joe Jonas’s birthday guests were invited to take 007-worthy black-and-white snaps while inside a special a photo booth. The props for this added touch were on point as even those who didn’t come complete with a Persian cat or a fat cigar could grab one or both as inspirational props for their photographs.

What a gas!