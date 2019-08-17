Kylie Jenner Busts Out Of Tiny Bikini Top In Super-Sexy New Photo

Kylie Jenner knocked her social media followers’ socks off with her latest racy photo.

On Saturday, Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram account to share a brand new photo of herself wearing nothing but a skimpy bikini top.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star put her curves on full display in the sexy snapshot, where she donned a tiny, black string bikini top, which flaunted her massive cleavage and toned arms.

Jenner also sported a cowboy hat in the photo and had her long, dark hair styled in loose waves that fell down her back and around her shoulders.

Kylie also wore a full face of makeup in the snap, which included darkened eyebrows, thick lashes, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a light pink color on her lips, and a shimmering highlighter on her face to complete her glam look. In the background of the photo, white double doors can be seen, but Jenner doesn’t reveal where the picture was taken.

Kylie and her boyfriend, Travis Scott, along with her mother, Kris Jenner, and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble, along with Scott Disick and his girlfriend, model Sofia Richie, are all currently celebrating the makeup mogul’s 22nd birthday with a lavish vacation on a yacht.

During the vacation, Kylie has been flaunting her flawless figure all over social media in skimpy bikinis and tiny outfits as she and her friends and family enjoy their time in Italy and France.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie Jenner celebrated her birthday by releasing a brand new makeup collection with a money theme as she was recently named one of the youngest self-made billionaires of all time.

“This is one of my favorite collections, it was so much fun to create. The money collection is much bigger than what it seems. We are doing this together. You guys are going to help me give back in a huge, huge way. All I wanted for my birthday was to do this money collection and give it all away. Stay tuned for more details. I have a special person helping me with this. It’s going to be amazing. We are going to do amazing things. Save the date — August 10 — my actual birthday, we are launching the collection,” Jenner told fans on social media before the launch.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Kylie Jenner’s lavish lifestyle, as well as her family, by following the reality star on her social media accounts.